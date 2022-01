Technology has grown to play an increasingly important role in our daily lives, so it’s absolutely essential that we consider the possible harmful effects of screen time on both adults and children. There is a growing concern for children whose developing brains and social skills can be affected by [the] overuse of technology, and yet it’s become apparent that tech will remain ingrained in our lives for the foreseeable future. In this podcast, I cover some of the ways that my family uses and restricts technology in our daily lives, some examples of how it can be harmful and what we can do about it, as well as some suggestions for each family to adopt a plan for managing their screen time in [a] way that works best for them.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO