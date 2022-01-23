ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

K Wings drop Saturday night contest to Indy

By Jim McKinney
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS IN (WKZO AM/FM)- The Kalamazoo Wings (19-15-0-0) rebounded after a rough start, but they couldn’t hold down the red-hot Indy Fuel (16-15-2-2) and lost by a score of 4-2 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday. The Fuel have now won seven of their last eight games and...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy Fuel#Indiana Farmers Coliseum#K Wings#Wkzo Am Fm#The Kalamazoo Wings#The K Wings#Wings Event Center
wincountry.com

Red Wings will host Blackhawks tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings return to action tonight in an Original Six matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has dropped their last two games, including a 4-1 loss at Nashville last Saturday. The Red Wings are in fifth place in...
NHL
bigsandymountaineer.com

Pioneers drop confernce contest on the road

In the only weekend contest for the Big Sandy Pioneers because of the game cancellation against Hays-Lodgepole, which was set to get played on Saturday, January 22nd. The Pioneers would face against conference opponent the Chinook Sugarbeeters, in a game where the Pioneers would not get in a real rhythm on either end of the floor, and the hot shooting of the Sugarbeeters would give them the early halftime lead with a score of 26-20. In the second half, Chinook would continue to push the pace and push the lead. Foul trouble for Pioneers would dig them into a deep hole that they couldn't dig themselves out of getting outscored in every quarter and picking up their second conference loss on the season, final score Chinook 59 Big Sandy 38. In the effort, the Pioneers were led by Junior Braydon Cline with 24 points, including a solid 5-8 from behind the arc and a perfect 5-5 from the line. Kody Strutz added 6 with 5 rebounds on the night. The Pioneers move to 9-2 on the season. The Pioneers will travel to DGS to face the Bearcats on Thursday and be on their home floor Saturday set to face the Fort Benton Longhorns.
BIG SANDY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
wincountry.com

Red Wings on the road at Pittsburgh tonight

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings skate against the Penguins in Pittsburgh tonight. Detroit is winless in their last last three games, including an 8-5 loss to Chicago Wednesday. The Red Wings remain in fifth place in the Atlantic with 42 points.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
wincountry.com

Pistons try to end three game skid when they play at Orlando tonight

ORLANDO, FL (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons are on the road tonight to tip off against the Orlando Magic. Detroit fell to Denver 110-105 Tuesday to extend its losing streak to three games. The Pistons are 11-and-36 this season and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
wincountry.com

Pistons losing streak now at three after falling to Nuggets

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons fell to the Denver Nuggets 110-105 last night. Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit with a career-high 34 points and Frank Jackson had 11 points in his first game since late December. The Pistons look to put an end to...
NBA
Turnto10.com

Pending storm pushes Friars' Saturday contest to Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence College Friars will have to wait an extra day for their Top 25 matchup against Marquette. The Big East Conference announced Thursday that Saturday's scheduled game at the Dunkin' Donuts Center has been pushed back to Sunday, due to the pending storm anticipated for Southern New England.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wincountry.com

Lloyd McClendon returns to coach the Toledo Mud Hens in 2022

TOLEDO, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – Lloyd McClendon is returning to the Detroit Tigers organization to manage Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens in 2022. McClendon was most recently on Ron Gardenhire’s staff and became interim manager for the Tigers for the final eight games of the 2020 season. He was also the skipper for the Mud Hens in 2016.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy