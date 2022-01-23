Are we canceling everything again?

Audible has been in the audio-content biz for more than 20 years. Now, amid the recent podcast explosion, the Amazon-owned premium audio storytelling platform is aggressively investing in original and exclusive content — including a burgeoning slate from high-profile Hollywood talent.
On the latest episode of Variety’s “Strictly Business” podcast — it’s a meta podcast about podcasts! — Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, and head of U.S. content at Audible, discusses the company’s strategy amid a flurry of new competition. Unlike free, ad-supported podcast players, Audible’s model is primarily geared around subscriptions and a la carte sales.
“We approach content differently than other services,” Ghiazza...
