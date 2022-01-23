ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast

Are we canceling everything again?

kcur.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Humans By Gina Kaufmann is written and hosted by Gina...

www.kcur.org

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates dies

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headline Talent Agency (@headlinetalentagency)“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.“A true icon. We will miss you”.Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark. Read More Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increaseMan released after arrest as part of investigation into Mark Hall killingMan arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation
CELEBRITIES
fashionweekdaily.com

Everything We Know About The 2022 Grammy Awards

Next stop? Vegas, please! Following an indefinite postponement a few weeks ago, The Grammy Awards are officially back—with a brand new date and location. The Recording Academy has penciled in the 64th annual Grammy Awards for April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Originally scheduled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Young Bae Calls Out Donna for Social Media Comments

Donna and Alex had a rough recent season. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a lot of controversial moments on the show. In fact, over the years, she’s been called out for her tattooing skills. Some don’t feel she’s that good at it. And during one appointment, Donna actually misspelled a word. Luckily, she was able to schedule a follow-up appointment with the client and cover up the misspelled tattoo. Regardless of how critical others can be about Donna’s talents, she’s always willing to stand up and demand the respect she feels she deserves. At times, this has put her at odds with Ceaser. So she has been fired multiple times.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jeopardy!’ Record Breaker Amy Schneider Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Record-breaking Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wrapped up her historic 40-game winning streak Wednesday evening. And while her gameplay has come to an end for now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Schneider has signed with CAA. Schneider is the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy! and ranks as No. 2 on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive wins list, with her winnings totaling $1.4 million. In overall wins, the Oakland-based engineering manager is behind only Ken Jennings (74 straight), who took over part-time hosting duties after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Schneider’s winnings put her among the top four highest-winning contestants during...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Why Audible Is Courting Celebrities for Its Original Podcast Slate

Audible has been in the audio-content biz for more than 20 years. Now, amid the recent podcast explosion, the Amazon-owned premium audio storytelling platform is aggressively investing in original and exclusive content — including a burgeoning slate from high-profile Hollywood talent. On the latest episode of Variety’s “Strictly Business” podcast — it’s a meta podcast about podcasts! — Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, and head of U.S. content at Audible, discusses the company’s strategy amid a flurry of new competition. Unlike free, ad-supported podcast players, Audible’s model is primarily geared around subscriptions and a la carte sales. “We approach content differently than other services,” Ghiazza...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Live-Action He-Man Cast, Adam Brody Joins Fleishman and More

Kyle Allen has the power, apparently! The alum of The Path and American Horror Story has landed the role of He-Man in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie, which is now being developed by Mattel and Netflix. In the new take, to be directed by The Nee Brothers (The Lost City) from a screenplay written by the Nees and David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), an orphan named Adam discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land and must quickly learn of his power and the importance of saving his true...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Afterparty’ On Apple TV+, Where Witnesses To A Murder Tell Their Version In Different Movie Genres

For some reason or another, comedy and mystery go together like chocolate and peanut butter: Both great on their own but they each make the other better. They work together because there’s so much comedic potential in both the suspects and the detectives doing the investigation. Phil Lord and Chris Miller have likely been fans of this genre for ages; how else can we explain how well they nail it with their new series The Afterparty?
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Alum Buffie Purselle Blasts Dr. Jackie & Dr. Simone Amid RHOSLC Drama

Buffie Purselle didn’t enjoy her time on “Married to Medicine,” and she still has strong opinions about it. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie Walters doesn’t get tied up in controversy often on the show. While the others have been engaged in multiple feuds over the years, Jackie isn’t a fan of confrontations. She oftentimes plays the peacemaker role in the group. And she’s about making the other women hash out their issues so the group doesn’t get too divided. However, she struggled to get along with Buffie Purselle. While Jackie was giving a speech at an event, she talked about how hard it’s been knowing that she cannot have children. She then said Buffie can relate since she also has struggled with this.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

What February has in store for your star sign

ARIES (Queen of Swords, Two of Wands, Seven of Wands) Challenge yourself and make a decision to do something this month that puts you right in the heart of the action (where you belong). The Two and Seven of Wands combine to pull your gaze towards an outstanding option that...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Alum Renee Felice Smith Wishes Her ‘Stupidly Talented’ Longtime Boyfriend Happy Birthday

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Renee Felice Smith is celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Renee Felice Smith loves her boyfriend. This is obvious with every cute caption and picture that she posts. From writing a children’s book together, to road-tripping across the United States, the couple does everything as a unit. Today, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” alum is wishing her partner in crime a happy birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy