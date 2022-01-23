ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arrests, ejections during 49ers vs. Packers NFC Division game

By Mackenzie May, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department has released...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Green Bay#Police#American Football#Packers Nfc Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams News

On Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. Where? Well, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Josh McDaniels News

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL world learned some interesting news – New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a head coaching interview coming up. According to multiple reports, McDaniels will interview with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. He and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh were seen as the two frontrunners for the job.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy