Unsung Vikings Player Led Team in Playing Time This Season

The Minnesota Vikings look to have their guy. It isn’t official yet, but the new Vikings GM looks to be Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus and Climbing the Pocket will be joining Jayson Brown and Myles Gorham to break it all down. What does it mean moving forward? How will the front office be organized? Will Brandon Brown or Catherine Raiche be pulled over to be his number two, or will someone already in the organization be moved into that role? Then there is the whole head coach selection. The names associated with Kwesi that have already been interviewed are Demeco Ryans, defensive coordinator of the 49ers, and Kevin O’Connell, offensive coordinator for the Rams. There is also the question of whether you want to pair a rookie general manager with a rookie head coach? Could they hire an older experienced coach like rumored in Jim Harbaugh, if he wants to return to the NFL? Kwesi was starting with the 49ers when Harbaugh was there. Join the conversation!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO