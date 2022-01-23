ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Live-Action ‘Aristocats’ Is In The Works At Disney

By Claire Epting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney’s collection of classic films that have received a live-action remake keeps getting bigger and bigger. According to Deadline, the studio will adapt the 1970 animated film The Aristocats for today’s audiences. Considered the start of the “Dark Age” of Disney — which ran from around 1968 to 1988 following Walt...

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

