ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Burkina Faso defence minister denies rumours President Kabore has been detained

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso Defence Minister General Bathelemy Simpore denied...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNMT AM 650

Heavy gunfire heard at military camp in Burkina Faso capital

OUGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Heavy gunfire could be heard from the main military camp in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou early on Sunday morning, a Reuters witness said. The gunfire at the Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses the army’s general staff, began at least as early as 5:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and could still be heard as of 6:30.
AFRICA
WNMT AM 650

France says committed to Sahel security ops, despite coups

PARIS (Reuters) – An attempted coup in Burkina Faso and an earlier coup in Mali are no reason for France and its allies to end their security operation in the Sahel region against Islamist militants, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said in parliament on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Soldiers in Burkina Faso mutiny, take President Kabore hostage

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta now controls Burkina Faso after they detained the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital. The military coup is the third of its kind in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Rumours#Defence Minister#Ouagadougou#Reuters
AFP

Ousted Burkina president 'well,' says party source

Burkina Faso's ousted president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, "is physically well" and is being held by the army in a villa, a source in his party said on Wednesday. "President Kabore is physically well, but I cannot say anything about his state of mind," said a source in Kabore's People's Movement for Progress (MPP) party.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Mutinous soldiers detain president of Burkina Faso in apparent coup d’etat

Mutinous soldiers have detained the president of Burkina Faso after gunfire erupted at military bases across the West African nation in an apparent coup d’etat, making him the third head of state overthrown in this region in the past eight months, according to a Western official and an army officer in the country.
WORLD
The Independent

Iraqi PM inspects Syria border as IS attacks stoke fears

Iraq’s prime minister made a rare visit to the country’s border with Syria on Wednesday, to support troops and state that Iraqi forces were capable of resisting the Islamic State group. The visit came after militants staged a number of deadly attacks that stoked fears IS may be staging a comeback. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was in Ninevah province to inspect security measures and boost morale. Concerns of further IS attacks have been growing since over 100 militants just over the border stormed the largest detention facility in Syria's northeast, seeking to liberate suspected IS members. The attack was the biggest...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
WNMT AM 650

Israel says it hopes for ties with S.Arabia, Indonesia, but no deals imminent

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s top diplomat said on Tuesday it hopes to build on its 2020 U.S.-brokered accords with four Muslim nations and establish diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, but such deals would take time. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest two sites, and Indonesia, which...
MIDDLE EAST
WNMT AM 650

Canadian diplomats, families staying in Ukraine for time being – PM Trudeau

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian diplomats and their families are staying in Ukraine for the time being but Ottawa is constantly reviewing their safety, which is of paramount importance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated on Monday. Trudeau side-stepped questions about whether he would order an evacuation and also did not...
WORLD
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Pangolin kidnapped and held to ransom in Congo amid fears of ‘new trend’ in wildlife crime

An endangered pangolin has been taken hostage by a group of rebels in the the Democratic Republic of Congo who sent a ransom request to conservationists for the animal’s release.It sparks fears that the kidnap could lead to a trend in using wildlife as bargaining power, the activists negotiating with the kidnappers are attempting to rescue the pangolin without payment.“This is something new and alarming,” Adams Cassinga, founder of Conserv Congo, said after “proof of life” photographs of the prized animal were sent to community conservationists. “If we pay them, then we are doomed, the whole park and all the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: De-escalate immediately, Nato warns Russia as it responds to Putin’s security demands

Nato has sent a letter today to Moscow in response to Russia’s list of security demands, the Western alliance has confirmed.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have heightened ahead of what the West says is a potential takeover of more parts of Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin and his government have insisted they have no such plans, despite reports of tens of thousands of Russian troops deployed to the border with Ukraine.Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels: “We call on Russia once again to immediately de-escalate the situation.“Nato firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through...
POLITICS
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
AFP

Afghan women rally at Taliban approved protest

Scores of Afghan women rallied in Kabul on Wednesday in a Taliban sanctioned protest endorsing their regime and calling on the West to unfreeze the nation's assets as its humanitarian crisis deepens. Since the Taliban returned to office they have grappled with a rising humanitarian crisis.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy