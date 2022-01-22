Girls Varsity Basketball beats Ripon 71 – 56

The Nutley Girls Varsity Bowling Team defeated Mount Saint Dominic to complete the regular season with an 84-14 record and the American Conference Championship. The girls had individual honors with the league high game Gabrielle Botti (196),. second high game Angelica Duffy (188), fourth high game Julianne Carson (186). High...
It was a tight game throughout and the Chargers found themselves down by two at the break. After not shooting the ball well in the first half, KML’s first three baskets were 3 pointers by Taylor Ignatowski who hit two and Hailey Hess who hit another. Even with the three pointers, the Chargers couldn’t shake the Panthers. With 5 minutes left in the game KML led 29-27. Mollie Murphy then hit one of her two 3’s in the game to extend the lead to 5. Hailey Hess then scored on a layup and made two free throws in the next possession to finally give the Chargers a 9 point lead. After Ava Collyard’s basket it was an 11 point lead with a minute left and Plymouth was then forced to foul. KML’s defense kept Plymouth scoreless for the last 5 and a half minutes of the game. Hailey Hess led all scorers with 15 points. Taylor Ignatowski scored 11, while Ava Collyard and Mollie Murphy each put in 6. Amanda Hillman led on the boards with 8 rebounds. The JV girls are now 15-3 on the season and have a bit of a break coming up. Next up on the schedule is a conference match-up at Kewskum next Thursday.
HOOKSTOWN – The Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys basketball team will tell you that no regular season game takes priority over another.
Yet, those who watched the Chargers (13-0, 5-0) compete on Friday evening against South Side (6-10, 3-2) could make an argument that they had an extra pep in their step....
On Tuesday, January 25th, The Girls Varsity Bowling Team traveled to rival Brecksville-Broadview Hts High School to battle for the Girls Golden Pin. The Lady Bears beat the Bees 1,794 pins to 1,506 pins. Awesome team effort with a senior-led baker to secure the win. The girls won the inaugural...
The St. Mary’s boys basketball team made its quest to win a Catholic Central League title just a little bit easier Friday night, picking up a key league win with
The University of Akron hit the road to play Toledo at Savage Arena Friday night and fell short in an 84-76 loss, snapping a four-game winning streak.
After spotting the Rockets (17-4, 9-1 in Mid-American Conference) a nine-point halftime lead, the Zips (13-6, 6-3, in MAC) fell behind by as many as 17 in the...
Brendan Boyle didn’t see Jeff Dailey play because he was too young, but the two, it seems, have been forever connected. Dailey was the 2004 Notre Dame-Green Pond graduate who set the school record at 1,742 points while being coached by Boyle’s father, Pat. Sadly, in November 2007 at the age of 23, Dailey died in a house fire while he was a student at East Stroudsburg University. Brendan Boyle ...
