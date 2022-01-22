Girls Varsity Basketball beats Ripon 71 – 56

It was a tight game throughout and the Chargers found themselves down by two at the break. After not shooting the ball well in the first half, KML’s first three baskets were 3 pointers by Taylor Ignatowski who hit two and Hailey Hess who hit another. Even with the three pointers, the Chargers couldn’t shake the Panthers. With 5 minutes left in the game KML led 29-27. Mollie Murphy then hit one of her two 3’s in the game to extend the lead to 5. Hailey Hess then scored on a layup and made two free throws in the next possession to finally give the Chargers a 9 point lead. After Ava Collyard’s basket it was an 11 point lead with a minute left and Plymouth was then forced to foul. KML’s defense kept Plymouth scoreless for the last 5 and a half minutes of the game. Hailey Hess led all scorers with 15 points. Taylor Ignatowski scored 11, while Ava Collyard and Mollie Murphy each put in 6. Amanda Hillman led on the boards with 8 rebounds. The JV girls are now 15-3 on the season and have a bit of a break coming up. Next up on the schedule is a conference match-up at Kewskum next Thursday.

23 HOURS AGO