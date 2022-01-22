ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Girls Varsity Basketball beats Ripon 71 – 56

By Admin
kmlchargers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chargers were missing 2 starters but shot 46% in a key conference win. The hot...

kmlchargers.com

Comments / 0

Related
nutleyathletics.org

Girls Varsity Bowling beats Mount Saint Dominic Academy 7 – 0

The Nutley Girls Varsity Bowling Team defeated Mount Saint Dominic to complete the regular season with an 84-14 record and the American Conference Championship. The girls had individual honors with the league high game Gabrielle Botti (196),. second high game Angelica Duffy (188), fourth high game Julianne Carson (186). High...
NUTLEY, NJ
kmlchargers.com

JV girls pull away at the end

It was a tight game throughout and the Chargers found themselves down by two at the break. After not shooting the ball well in the first half, KML’s first three baskets were 3 pointers by Taylor Ignatowski who hit two and Hailey Hess who hit another. Even with the three pointers, the Chargers couldn’t shake the Panthers. With 5 minutes left in the game KML led 29-27. Mollie Murphy then hit one of her two 3’s in the game to extend the lead to 5. Hailey Hess then scored on a layup and made two free throws in the next possession to finally give the Chargers a 9 point lead. After Ava Collyard’s basket it was an 11 point lead with a minute left and Plymouth was then forced to foul. KML’s defense kept Plymouth scoreless for the last 5 and a half minutes of the game. Hailey Hess led all scorers with 15 points. Taylor Ignatowski scored 11, while Ava Collyard and Mollie Murphy each put in 6. Amanda Hillman led on the boards with 8 rebounds. The JV girls are now 15-3 on the season and have a bit of a break coming up. Next up on the schedule is a conference match-up at Kewskum next Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ripon#Chargers#Kml
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Morning Call

Boys basketball Tuesday rewind: Brendan Boyle becomes Notre Dame’s all-time leading scorer; Northampton beats Emmaus; Allen outlasts Whitehall in OT; Moravian Academy beats Wilson at buzzer

Brendan Boyle didn’t see Jeff Dailey play because he was too young, but the two, it seems, have been forever connected. Dailey was the 2004 Notre Dame-Green Pond graduate who set the school record at 1,742 points while being coached by Boyle’s father, Pat. Sadly, in November 2007 at the age of 23, Dailey died in a house fire while he was a student at East Stroudsburg University. Brendan Boyle ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy