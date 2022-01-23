ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

5 High-Protein Sheet Pan Recipes To Prepare This Week To Kick-Start Fat Burn

By Merrell Readman
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7Q0f_0dtOnprV00
Shutterstock

When it comes to achieving healthy weight loss, creating meals that provide ample protein to the body is going to be the most effective means for increasing satiety and providing the most significant results. Protein can come in a variety of forms from meat and fish, to beans and other plant-based sources. If you’re struggling to incorporate ample protein into your diet and are in need of a little boost to increase the nutritional value of your eating habits, we rounded up five delicious and filling protein-based meals to try so you can achieve your weight loss goals with ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k7FT_0dtOnprV00

Sheet Pan Garlic Honey Chicken

Chicken is one of the best sources of lean protein and fortunately can be cooked in a number of unique ways so you never get bored. This garlic and honey recipe is paired with a variety of delicious veggies for an added boost of fiber and micronutrients, making this a great balanced meal for losing weight without ever feeling like you’re dieting.

Ingredients: Chicken thighs, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, cloves, oregano, salt, black pepper, brussel sprouts, red and yellow bell pepper, carrots, red onion, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43R6RV_0dtOnprV00

Sheet Pan Fajitas

Fajitas are an easy way to meet your vegetable intake goals for the day, and this sheet pan recipe comes together in under an hour for a filling and satisfying meal that will store well as leftovers. Serve with tortillas for an additional healthy carb to balance out the meal, and the chicken will offer ample protein for muscle growth and sustainable weight loss.

Ingredients: Chicken breast, bell pepper, yellow onion, olive oil, fajita seasoning mix, lime, tortillas, shredded cheese, avocado, cilantro, sour cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7s8x_0dtOnprV00

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp & Zucchini

For those of you following a pescararian diet, shrimp is an excellent source of protein that is quite versatile in how it can be prepared. Served with garlic and zucchini, this dish is a great healthy lunch or dinner that will increase your protein intake for the day without sitting too heavily in your stomach or being particularly high in calories. Plus, it only takes 12 minutes in the oven to make!

Ingredients: Large shrimp, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, paprika, black pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, basil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPgB8_0dtOnprV00

Sheet Pan Pork Chops

If you’re bored of chicken and looking for a different flavor to meet your protein goals, this pork chop recipe is perfect. Coming in at 390 calories per serving, this dish will allow you to lose weight with ease while enjoying a variety of delicious and unique flavors. Pro tip: the longer you marinate your meat for, the stronger the flavor profile becomes.

Ingredients: Boneless pork chops, olive oil, honey, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt, black pepper, asparagus, bell pepper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wwcX_0dtOnprV00

Garlic Tofu & Brussel Sprouts

Finding plant-based meals that provide enough protein is no easy task, but this garlic tofu recipe fits the bill and is both delicious and easy to make. With brussel sprouts, dried cranberry, and pumpkin seeds for some unexpected flavor, this dish is great for beginner vegans looking for inspiration on how to make cooking fun again.

Ingredients: Pressed tofu, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, salt, black pepper, brussel sprouts, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, balsamic glaze

Comments / 0

Related
Keene Sentinel

Chow mein on a sheet pan? This adaptable recipe hits all the right notes.

Have you ever seen a recipe title and thought: Say, what? Then considered the source and immediately wanted to try it?. That’s how I felt when I came across Sheet Pan Chow Mein in Hetty McKinnon’s latest book, “To Asia, With Love.”. McKinnon, who also wrote “Neighborhood”...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Bell Pepper#Vegetable Oil#High Protein Sheet#Avocado#Pescararian
12tomatoes.com

Southwest Sheet Pan Chicken

It’s no secret that we love sheet pan meals around here. From sheet pan chicken pot pie to sheet pan honey glazed pork chops, and even sheet pan taco bake! I’m always on the lookout for more sheet pan recipes, however. They are super easy to throw together and even easier to clean up, which is perfect for those busy weeknights.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

5 Sheet Pan Breakfasts to Make Your Mornings Easier

Mornings have a way of being the most hectic time of day, whether you’re trying to run out the door to work, get the kids to school, or happen to be feeding a crowd of houseguests on a Sunday morning. But that doesn’t mean breakfast has to add to the stress or chaos. These five breakfast recipes make life easy – each one comes together on a sheet pan so you can make a huge and hearty meal without a lot of effort.
RECIPES
Daily Item

Sheet pan pancakes flavorful, easy to customize

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville. Kaitlyn: I have made it very obvious that I am a huge fruit lover. However, I’ve made it even more obvious how much I love sweets and desserts.
DANVILLE, PA
wfla.com

Protein Packed Blueberry Muffin Recipe

Coach Michele Cuffe a.k.a The Happy Healthy Human Coach joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an delicious and healthy Blueberry Muffin Recipe. Blueberry and Banana Protein Muffins:. 2 ripe bananas. 2 eggs. 2 scoops vanilla protein powder. 1/2 cup of oat...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Recipes
sugarfreemom.com

Low Carb Keto Sheet Pan Mini Meatloaves

This easy sheet pan low carb mini meatloaf dinner is a quick meal to get on the table in 30 minutes!. If you love meatloaf then this easy Keto Sheet Pan Mini Meatloaves Dinner is perfect for you. It’s just 15 minutes hands on, plus cooking time and the whole family will enjoy. Ready in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
lovefromtheoven.com

Sheet Pan Pancakes

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Sheet Pan Pancakes make pancake breakfasts a cinch! These buttermilk pancakes are baked in a sheet pan so you can serve a homemade breakfast to the whole family without spending your morning bent over a griddle pan. With only ten minutes of hands on time, these yummy pancakes will be on the table in about 20 minutes!
RECIPES
La Crosse Tribune

Pack on the protein with 4 easy (and sometimes sweet) chickpea recipes

Chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans) are part of the legume family and a staple in most pantries these days. Their versatile nature and high nutritional value pack a one-two punch, making it a no-brainer to level up your favorite dishes with these popular pulses. Use them straight from the can to...
RECIPES
Columbian

Meatless Meatballs and Southwest Sheet Pan Dinner

When it rains, it pours. It seems that one misadventure tends to lead to another and if it can go wrong, it will. This week, as we were reveling in a finally fixed furnace, my computer let me know it was over. Then we left to run a quick errand, the computer still unresolved, and were treated to a flat tire. Arriving home many hours later than expected, it was time for dinner and my original plan for that night quickly dissolved, taking my desire to cook right along with it.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

High-Protein Yogurt Sticks

Danone's health-focused subbrand YoPRO has expanded its line of yogurts and nut protein bars with the launch of a new high-protein, ice cream-like dessert dubbed 'YoPRO Ice Cream-Style Dessert Sticks.' The healthy treats come in packs of four and are launching in two flavors: Salted Caramel and Mint Chocolate. Perfect...
FOOD & DRINKS
chatelaine.com

10 Nourishing Breakfast Recipes To Kick-Start Your Day

Rise and shine knowing you can dig into something simple, that’s also hearty and delicious. From make-ahead parfaits to breakfast cookies, bagel bites and even a chocolate-tahini breakfast smoothie, there’s no reason to start the day hungry—even if you’re in a hurry. Get inspired with the 10 nourishing breakfast recipes below:
RECIPES
hunker.com

7 Delicious Low-Carb Sheet Pan Dinners That Will Cut Down on Dishes

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. If you're looking for low-carb...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wvgazettemail.com

WV Culinary Team: Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

I love a simple dinner that can be put together quickly and tastes great. I also really like a meal that can be mostly unattended while cooking. Add “easy clean up” and it goes in my regular rotation of weeknight meals. Sheet pan dinners are all of that.
RECIPES
Argus Observer Online

Salmon sheet pan dinner

Check out this salmon sheet pan dinner recipe from Weelicious Founder and former model Catherine McCord. 1 large fennel bulb, sliced lengthwise into steaks. 1 1/2 pounds salmon filet, whole or cut into filets. kosher salt, to taste. Preparation. 1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. 2. Place the first...
RECIPES
ksl.com

Orange Ginger Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

Add this orange ginger chicken to your dinner rotation. Sheet pan dinners are a tried-and-true staple in many households. They’re quick, easy, and the clean up is minimal. So what’s one more flavorful recipe to add to the rotation? This orange ginger chicken sheet pan dinner pairs sweet and tangy chicken with veggies and brown rice for a dinner that doubles as healthy and satisfying.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

5 easy and tasty sheet-pan suppers your family will love

I'm not sure what's happening at your house, but we've officially reached the late-January dinnertime doldrums. My "New Year, New You" motivation for happily busting out healthy meals has waned, but my fridge is teeming with fresh produce in search of a recipe. Enter sheet-pan suppers, which I've recently put back into rotation on busy weeknights. They're the perfect solution for roasting up all those vegetables in the crisper — and the clean-up is an absolute breeze. Plus, you can always use the leftovers on salads or tucked into a wrap the next day.
RECIPES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy