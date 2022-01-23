5 High-Protein Sheet Pan Recipes To Prepare This Week To Kick-Start Fat Burn

Shutterstock

When it comes to achieving healthy weight loss, creating meals that provide ample protein to the body is going to be the most effective means for increasing satiety and providing the most significant results. Protein can come in a variety of forms from meat and fish, to beans and other plant-based sources. If you’re struggling to incorporate ample protein into your diet and are in need of a little boost to increase the nutritional value of your eating habits, we rounded up five delicious and filling protein-based meals to try so you can achieve your weight loss goals with ease.

Sheet Pan Garlic Honey Chicken

Chicken is one of the best sources of lean protein and fortunately can be cooked in a number of unique ways so you never get bored. This garlic and honey recipe is paired with a variety of delicious veggies for an added boost of fiber and micronutrients, making this a great balanced meal for losing weight without ever feeling like you’re dieting.

Ingredients: Chicken thighs, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, cloves, oregano, salt, black pepper, brussel sprouts, red and yellow bell pepper, carrots, red onion, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder

Sheet Pan Fajitas

Fajitas are an easy way to meet your vegetable intake goals for the day, and this sheet pan recipe comes together in under an hour for a filling and satisfying meal that will store well as leftovers. Serve with tortillas for an additional healthy carb to balance out the meal, and the chicken will offer ample protein for muscle growth and sustainable weight loss.

Ingredients: Chicken breast, bell pepper, yellow onion, olive oil, fajita seasoning mix, lime, tortillas, shredded cheese, avocado, cilantro, sour cream

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp & Zucchini

For those of you following a pescararian diet, shrimp is an excellent source of protein that is quite versatile in how it can be prepared. Served with garlic and zucchini, this dish is a great healthy lunch or dinner that will increase your protein intake for the day without sitting too heavily in your stomach or being particularly high in calories. Plus, it only takes 12 minutes in the oven to make!

Ingredients: Large shrimp, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, paprika, black pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, cherry tomatoes, basil

Sheet Pan Pork Chops

If you’re bored of chicken and looking for a different flavor to meet your protein goals, this pork chop recipe is perfect. Coming in at 390 calories per serving, this dish will allow you to lose weight with ease while enjoying a variety of delicious and unique flavors. Pro tip: the longer you marinate your meat for, the stronger the flavor profile becomes.

Ingredients: Boneless pork chops, olive oil, honey, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt, black pepper, asparagus, bell pepper

Garlic Tofu & Brussel Sprouts

Finding plant-based meals that provide enough protein is no easy task, but this garlic tofu recipe fits the bill and is both delicious and easy to make. With brussel sprouts, dried cranberry, and pumpkin seeds for some unexpected flavor, this dish is great for beginner vegans looking for inspiration on how to make cooking fun again.

Ingredients: Pressed tofu, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, salt, black pepper, brussel sprouts, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, balsamic glaze