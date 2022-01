MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Archdiocese of Miami said one of their priests has fathered a child. Monsignor Chanel Jeanty, who serves as pastor at Saint James Catholic Church in North Miami, learned last month that he has a child. The archdiocese said the child was conceived in a relationship that ended over a year ago. Jeanty has since reached out to the mother and plans to contribute to the support of the child. The archdiocese said in a statement Jeanty will continue to serve and seek forgiveness from his parishioners. Catholic priests take vows of chastity and as such are not permitted to get married or have children.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO