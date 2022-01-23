ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

We need each other

walterborolive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in a world which increasingly emphasizes our individuality. While personal rights are important, when taken to an extreme, they can be dangerous. For society to be well served, our focus on individuality requires balance. My friend Jonathan Kopel prompted me to think about this recently. Jonathan writes...

walterborolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children's lives.Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: “Parents who see that their...
RELIGION
wnewsj.com

We have everything we need

Do you know people who are always prepared for every emergency? They always carry their tools with them. I have known doctors and dentists who always carry their medical bags along with them, no matter where they go – or at least they have it fairly close at hand. I know carpenters who always have their toolboxes available.
RELIGION
The Evening News

MATTHEWS COLUMN: Loving each other back into being

Fred Rogers (“Mister Rogers”) accepted a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 1997 and gave a speech that left a room full of Hollywood elites in tears. “All of us have special ones who have loved us into being. Would you just take, along with me, ten seconds to think about the people who have helped you become who you are-those who have cared about you and wanted what is best for you in life.”
CELEBRITIES
walterborolive.com

Straying and paying

Are you reading the Bible through with me? Grab your pen and journal, and get ready to write your thoughts as you journey through the Bible. Today read Numbers 25-27. In these chapters we read of a census in preparation for war and God's pronouncement of Moses' impending death and Joshua's appointment as his successor.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John Donne
wfxb.com

People Who ‘Click’ Respond Faster to Each Other

You’ve probably heard someone say, “We just clicked right away”…well…its not just an expression. Science says you can “click” with someone. In a new study, researchers from Dartmouth college found that when two people are on the same page in a conversation, their minds really do “click together” to a certain degree. This leads to faster response times while talking. They analyzed people’s conversations with friends and with strangers…and discovered that, regardless of the people’s relationship, response times are a strong indicator of social connection. There’s about a quarter-of-a-second gap between turns during a conversation. But when people feel like they can finish each other’s sentences, they beat that average gap.
SCIENCE
uscannenbergmedia.com

We need APIDA stories

Whenever people ask me, “How was the pandemic for you?” I know they want a particular answer. I know they want me to say I was attacked. That I was called slurs or yelled at or spit on. They want to hear terrible, violent things that prove just how bad the pandemic truly was for Asian Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Post-Bulletin

Caring for each other when family members are ill

The menfolk just left for work so I decided to write this column while all is quiet. Dustin and daughter Loretta and daughters Verena and Susan and grandchildren Jennifer and Ryan spent the night here. Loretta wasn’t feeling the best last night, so they decided to stay. I’ll try to be a nurse to her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#Criti Cal
digboston.com

DIRECTOR’S DIALOGUE FOR “EACH/OTHER” SHOW

The Peabody Essex Museum puts creatives in conversation. Viewers are invited to attend a virtual event, “With Each Other artists Cannupa Hanska Luger + Marie Watt.” The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem is hosting a dialog between Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, the establishment’s Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo executive director and CEO, and Indigenous contemporary artists Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger. Held on Jan. 26 at noon, the event comes ahead of an exhibit that will be open from Jan. 29 through May 8. The museum presented a statement on what the actual show will be like:
SALEM, MA
The Independent

Camilla praised by leading author for championing literature

Sir Philip Pullman has praised the Duchess of Cornwall for her work championing literature, saying she has taken an active interest in the nation’s “greatest strength”.The acclaimed author joined Camilla when she visited Oxford to tour an exhibition celebrating the 400th anniversary of the publication of Robert Burton’s The Anatomy Of Melancholy, described by Sir Philip as a funny book about depression.Camilla’s Instagram based book club the Reading Room has proved popular, she holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.Sir Philip, famed for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Stage Door starts new year with ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Stage Door Theatre’s first show of 2022 will be Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” according to a press release.  Set in Georgia during the 1920s, the play follows two wealthy bachelors who each pretend to be a man named Earnest to win over two different women. The theatre company will run performances of […] The post Stage Door starts new year with ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Slate

My Friends’ Kid Is a Total Brat. Do I Have to Be Nice to Him?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Two close friends of mine have a kid who’s kind of a brat. Forget “please” and “thank you,” he won’t even say hello to us. I tolerated this behavior when he was little, but he’s now 9, and my patience is wearing thin. I am an artist and (out of love for his parents, to be honest) I have over the years made special handmade gifts for this kid—a drawing of him as a favorite cartoon character, a glow-in-the-dark dragon sculpture—which are not even acknowledged, though his parents tell me that he likes them and gives them pride of place in his room. His parents think this is fine because they value “honesty” over the mere “lip service” of gratitude. I disagree, but they’re the parents, not me.
KIDS
KevinMD.com

We need each other, as COVID pulls us apart

As a family medicine physician, I am not sure about a whole lot as we turn into the third year of pandemic living. I can’t give you a decent prognosis of where Omicron is going to take us or how many it will take from us. I am not even sure of the public health approach at this moment where COVID seems to outsmart us repeatedly. (A reminder that this is not a failure of science, but is rather how science works. Science is an endless search for answers that are rarely definite.)
SCIENCE
Michigan Daily

Let’s stop ghosting each other

No one likes to feel abandoned. This is especially true as the dead of winter approaches, with seasonal affective disorder and the current omicron surge combining to leave many people feeling increasingly isolated and lonely. Jan 2., or Dating Sunday, an unofficial holiday that sees the busiest activity across multiple dating app platforms, falls right in the middle of this. The explanation for the intense surge in dating app usage at this time is that the day falls right after holiday blues, when people have set New Year’s resolutions and are counting down the days until Valentine’s Day. This also coincides with the end of cuffing season, another impetus of online dating activity.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AG Week

Caring for each other when family members are ill

The menfolk just left for work so I decided to write this column while all is quiet. Dustin and daughter Loretta and daughters Verena and Susan and grandchildren Jennifer and Ryan spent the night here. Loretta wasn’t feeling the best last night, so they decided to stay. I’ll try to be a nurse to her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy