It being Wednesday, Gov. David Ige’s last ever State of the State speech on Monday has already been consumed, digested and evacuated like a glob of curried kale. Compared to his first State of the State in 2015 — which seems like a bygone era before social distancing and daily Covid-19 case counts — it was, sadly, very much the same. Mostly vague plans strung together with cliches. Yes, Ige got a bit emotional at the end, which was good to see. Sometimes he seems so unaffected.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO