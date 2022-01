A Hawaii-based app developer is suing a competitor for patent infringement, setting the stage for a major court battle between two leaders in the photo animation space. Plotagraph Inc., maker of a suite of products sold under the Plotaverse brand, claims Lightricks Ltd., has been using technology developed by Plotagraph in its popular apps used to animate still photos or elements of the photos to create surrealistic images where things like waves, clouds, staircases and waterfalls move amidst otherwise still pictures.

