Boise Cascade continues to perform well in the current environment, with revenue and come cash flow metrics rising. Over the past few months, one of the best-performing companies on the market has been a firm that most investors have never heard of. That company is Boise Cascade Company (BCC). This producer of engineered wood products and plywood has its products in many homes and other buildings throughout the country. And yet, the nature of the business means that almost nobody is aware of its existence by name. That's okay though, because the company has done incredibly well for creating shareholder value over the past few years. And that trend has continued through 2021 and so far is occurring through 2022. Even with the recent upside the company has experienced, shares are still trading at levels that indicate further potential for long-term, patient investors.

