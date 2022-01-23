3 hurt after shooting at Petersburg restaurant

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)– Three people are hurt after a shooting in the city overnight.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, the shooting happened on East Washington Street at the Paradise Restaurant and Lounge around 12 a.m.

Police said a man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A woman was hurt after being hit by broken glass and a third person was sent to the hospital with injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot.

There is no suspect information right now. Contact the Petersburg Police Department if you have any information about the incident.





This is a developing story.

