3 hurt after shooting at Petersburg restaurant
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)– Three people are hurt after a shooting in the city overnight.
According to the Petersburg Police Department, the shooting happened on East Washington Street at the Paradise Restaurant and Lounge around 12 a.m.
Police said a man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A woman was hurt after being hit by broken glass and a third person was sent to the hospital with injuries.
Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot.
There is no suspect information right now. Contact the Petersburg Police Department if you have any information about the incident.
This is a developing story.
