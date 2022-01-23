ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

50 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2022

By Chad Childers
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So THIS is how you remind me that it's been 20 years since some of your favorite rock and metal albums were released. Has it really been two decades since these records first graced our...

96.5 The Rock

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Have Broken Up

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, the Boston ska-punk band led by singer Dicky Barrett that appears in the movie Clueless (1995) and had a No. 1 rock hit with 1997's "The Impression That I Get," have disbanded. The group also included bassist Joe Gittleman, saxophonist Tim "Johnny Vegas" Burton and dancer...
MUSIC
96.5 The Rock

Korn Release Melodic New Song ‘Forgotten’ From Their Upcoming Album

Korn just released the new song "Forgotten," the second single from Requiem, the California nu-metal mainstays' 14th studio album to be released on Feb. 4. A melodic tune with fuzzy guitar hooks that's true to the band's expressive aesthetic, "Forgotten" follows Requiem's first single, the equally catchy and heavy "Start the Healing." That song emerged in November when Korn announced the new album.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Hear the anthemic title track of Scorpions' new album, Rock Believer

Iconic German rock band Scorpions have returned with the second single and title track of their forthcoming album, Rock Believer (due February 25). These days, the band have one of those lineup lists that reads like a football team sheet, but the core songwriting team of rhythm guitarist Rudolf Schenker and vocalist Klaus Meine remains in place.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
96.5 The Rock

9 Bands You Wouldn’t Believe Are Turning 50 in 2022

Now that we're two years into the 2020s, looking back on artists' careers is getting scarier and scarier. The year 1972 was a full five decades ago, and there are a handful of rock bands that were founded as harder rock was starting to take off. A lot can happen...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

10 of the Biggest Reasons Rock + Metal Bands Broke Up

Being in a band can be as grating as it is gratifying. From lackluster record sales and other industry hurdles to unsatisfying creative choices and interpersonal conflicts, there’s only so much turmoil a group of people can take. Eventually, at least one member might just feel the need to end things and move on.
ROCK MUSIC
96.5 The Rock

Avenged Sevenfold – The Tragic Story of The Rev’s Final Song

As Avenged Sevenfold were deep into creating their fifth studio album, Nightmare, they suffered an almost incomprehensible loss. The death of drummer Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan brought a new significance to Nightmare, along with the last song The Rev ever wrote for the band, "Fiction." Nearing the end of 2009,...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Wendy’s Most Brutal Roasts of Rock + Metal Bands

For years, Wendy’s has been serving up brutal roasts from its Twitter account. Hot off the heels of National Roast Day 2022, we rounded up some of the best and most scathing Wendy’s roasts directed at rock and metal bands. Wendy’s is essentially undefeated in the roast game....
MUSIC
96.5 The Rock

10 Bands Who Broke World Records

Many people in this world would love to have their names remembered. It’s natural to crave recognition for doing something great, or something no one else has done before. That’s why people set out to break world records. And it only makes sense that artists and performers, who have an even stronger innate desire to be seen by the masses, would be among those world record breakers.
ROCK MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Rock + Metal Songs Have the Fewest Music Videos With Cars, Study Says

When compared to other popular music genres, rock and metal music videos have the fewest amount of automobiles in them, according to a new study from the shopping comparison website Compare.com. But the resulting report doesn't clarify exactly what music videos were considered to reach that conclusion. Yet it does...
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Iconoclastic Elvis Costello rocks hard on new album

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, "The Boy Named If" (Capitol) During the pandemic, plenty of musicians have unveiled their quieter, scaled-down, more reflective sides. Costello, typically, had other ideas. His 2020 album, "Hey Clockface," was a high-contrast miscellany. For "Spanish Model" in 2021, he gathered Spanish-speaking rockers to translate lyrics...
MUSIC
96.5 The Rock

Gordon Ramsay Rant Gets Turned Into a Heavy Metal Song

Gordon Ramsay is known for his rants and this particular one has been turned into a heavy metal song. YouTuber Andre Antunes has matched up one of the famous chef's rants perfectly to his guitar riffs. This episode of Hell's Kitchen just got a whole lot more metal. According to...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on.
ENTERTAINMENT
