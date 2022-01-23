ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Operation Lone Star Arrests Challenged in Court

By Nikki Courtney
 5 days ago

More than 400 arrests of illegal immigrants in Texas are facing court challenges in Travis County.

Earlier this month, a Travis County state district judge dismissed a trespassing charge against an Ecuadorian man arrested in Kinney County by state troopers. The judge ruled the arrest was unconstitutional because regulating immigration is the responsibility of the federal government, not the states.

The challenged arrests all took place in the same county under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star, which seeks to protect the border.

December 20 of last year the Texas public Safety Office approved an additional $38 million for law enforcement and jail operations supporting Operation Lone Star.

The program was launched last March by the governor's office in conjunction with the Department of Public Safety. In a statement released when Operation Lone Star began Governor Abbott said the action “integrates DPS with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas to deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas.”

spectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration a day after Texas Democrats call for investigation into state's Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas — At a briefing Thursday on border security, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott railed against the White House while applauding his own response to the surge in illegal crossings. This took place a day after Democratic state lawmakers asked the federal government to investigate the governor’s controversial border enforcement initiative.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas House Democrats call for DOJ to investigate Operation Lone Star

AUSTIN, Texas — Fifty Texas House Democrats on Wednesday called on the Department of Justice to investigate Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border surge program. It’s not the first such request concerning the controversial initiative that has the Texas Department of Public Safety and members of the Texas National Guard patrolling cities near the Texas-Mexico border.
AUSTIN, TX
Weatherford Democrat

State pushes back on reports of problems with Operation Lone Star

AUSTIN — Col. Rita Holton, state public affairs officer for the Texas Military Department, issued a refutation to several reports involving Operation Lone Star in a statement Friday. Operation Lone Star is the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration issues. Gov. Greg Abbott launched...
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Editorial: No fixing or spinning Operation Lone Star, so end it

Public skepticism rises when government organizations initially stay silent on controversial issues only to proclaim everything fine following a barrage of criticism. Such is the case with Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s deeply flawed border security mission that has mobilized 10,000 Texas National Guard members since May. Multiple...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Nine months into Operation Lone Star, Texas DPS reports record interdiction numbers

(The Center Square) – Since March 2021, when Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star (OLS), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) state troopers have been working around the clock to help defend the southern border. Nine months later, its chief reports a record for state interdiction efforts. Since OLS began, state troopers have arrested more than 10,000 illegal immigrants, including smugglers and drug traffickers, Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday at a Texas Public Policy Foundation event in Austin. They’ve seized over 5...
PUBLIC SAFETY
tpr.org

Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star ruled unconstitutional amid allegations of a 'crisis of morale' among soldiers on the border

On Jan. 13, a Travis County judge ruled that Gov. Abbott’s state-run border enforcement operation violates the U.S. Constitution. Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 and issued a disaster declaration “to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants.” Ten thousand National Guard members were deployed and stationed along Texas’ southern border to enforce the state-run crackdown.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County accepts Operation Lone Star grant to reimburse costs at southern border

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Montgomery County's Office of Community Development and the county Sheriff's office. Montgomery County commissioners accepted a grant from Texas' Operation Lone Star fund at a Jan. 11 commissioners court meeting to reimburse county jailors who traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist state forces in detaining undocumented immigrants.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Hardship leave is hard to come by for Operation Lone Star troops

Many of the Texas National Guard troops who’ve requested leave from Operation Lone Star due to hardship have been denied. The troops are stationed in South Texas. The operation, launched by Gov. Greg Abbott in March of 2021, is supposed to stem illegal immigration and trafficking. Steve Beynon is...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Abbott Continues To Dismiss Criticisms Of Operation Lone Star

Gov. Greg Abbott is accusing Operation Lone Star critics of “playing politics” as he shirks responsibility for cuts in tuition assistance, payment delays, and an increased suicide rate among Texas Guard members. The already controversial border mission fell under heavy criticism following an Army Times report revealing four...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Migrant's arrest under 'Operation Lone Star' ruled unconstitutional

The arrest of an Ecuadorian migrant under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative "Operation Lone Star" was ruled unconstitutional by a Texas county judge Thursday. Some immigration advocates are hopeful the ruling by Travis County Judge Jan Soifer could potentially set a pathway for other migrants arrested under the controversial program.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Travis Co. district judge sides with man arrested under Operation Lone Star

The Travis County District Attorney's Office says a district judge has ruled in favor of a man seeking to have his arrest at the border under Operation Lone Star overturned. Travis County District Judge Soifer ruled in agreement with Jesus Alberto Guzman Curipoma and the DA’s Office for dismissal of his charges, the DA's Office said.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

In GOP Primary for Texas Attorney General, Eva Guzman Touts Her Experience As A State Supreme Court Justice

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the March 1 primary approaches, the political battle is intensifying among Republicans for Texas Attorney General. Incumbent Ken Paxton has attracted three GOP challengers: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. During a recent interview, Guzman pointed to the fact she’s the only candidate who has served on the state’s highest court. “I left a job I loved on the Texas Supreme Court to step up for the state I love.” Guzman said residents are hiring the state’s top lawyer. “Texans need a Texan who’s been...
TEXAS STATE
