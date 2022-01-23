Texans Interview McCown for Top Coaching Job

On Thursday the Houston Texans revealed they have interviewed Josh McCown for the head coaching job after firing David Culley following only one season.

McCown is a longtime NFL quarterback who played for 12 teams over 18 years.

The Texans had interviewed McCown before Culley was hired as they expand the current roster of considerations. The team has spoken with former Patriots linebacker Jarod Mayo, retired Steeler Hines Ward, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

photo: Getty Images