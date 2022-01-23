ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Interview McCown for Top Coaching Job

By Nikki Courtney
 5 days ago

On Thursday the Houston Texans revealed they have interviewed Josh McCown for the head coaching job after firing David Culley following only one season.

McCown is a longtime NFL quarterback who played for 12 teams over 18 years.

The Texans had interviewed McCown before Culley was hired as they expand the current roster of considerations. The team has spoken with former Patriots linebacker Jarod Mayo, retired Steeler Hines Ward, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Houston Chronicle

McClain: Is Josh McCown moving up list of Texans’ coaching candidates?

The Texans should be on the verge of hiring their new head coach to replace David Culley. Since he fired Culley on Jan. 13, general manager Nick Caserio has interviewed six candidates that we know of — former quarterback Josh McCown, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and Hall of Fame receiver Hines Ward.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Steve Smith on Texans’ head coach candidate Josh McCown: ‘He sees the game a certain way’

Josh McCown played in the NFL long enough that he once handed the football off to Emmitt Smith for the final carry of the legendary running back’s Hall of Fame career. The retired longtime backup quarterback delivered a deep pass to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald for the first of his 1,432 career receptions. Now, McCown is a real candidate for the Houston Texans’ head coach vacancy, and former teammates like Steve Smith Sr. believe he is capable of making the transition to coaching, despite having little experience as a coach.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
David Culley
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

