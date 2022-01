Cold, damp, dark and generally miserable, it must be time to prune. The vineyards are full of hooded shadows wearing bright orange vests working on naked vines every morning. This is my year to get more involved in nature and the landscape on our property and pruning is my first step toward being a better person. What better place to start than with a pair of sharp clippers and a batch of unsuspecting plants and shrubs. Knowing that pruning a grape vine is an art form I will leave that activity to the experts. But all the other vegetation wants me to prep them for a new growing season and I am ready.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO