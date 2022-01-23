Irony regarding Oath Keepers [letter]

Some people think that if they’re born in this country, they’re entitled to certain rights and freedoms. That’s true. But I’d like to think I didn’t serve four years in the military to protect your right and freedom to be stupid. Get a shot!. Wear...
Sixty-one years ago on Jan. 17 — the same date this year that we commemorate what would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — President Dwight Eisenhower delivered his farewell address to the nation. He warned that a permanent military-industrial complex would threaten democratic society.
It is my belief that every politician speaking to the public should be doing so beneath a banner suspended above their heads depicting the likeness of Alfred E. Neuman with the infamous quote, “What, me worry?” in large letters. A lapel pin of the same would be a...
Beware, I say. Watch out for the politician who says, “I am for good, while those others over there are for bad.” Don’t fall for the line that says, “You’re fighting for our freedoms.” That politician will march both you and me right off a cliff, like some latter-day lemmings. They won’t think twice!
The U.S. government is a model of democracy for countries around the world. A key element of that is our holding of regular, well-managed elections in which all qualified are encouraged to vote. The 2020 election was an excellent example of this. We had the highest vote total in our history. Those votes were closely and critically scrutinized all around the country and were found to be accurate.
Is today a good day to remind everyone that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted against certifying the legally cast and counted ballots of his constituents in the 2020 election? It’s puzzling, because I clearly remember that his name was on the same ballot. Karen Deering. Lancaster Township.
A front-page story in the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP was about groups trying to ban books from school libraries (“Book bans pick up speed here and in US”). When I say groups, I mean Republicans. Republicans supposedly pride themselves on freedom and have an irrational fear that America...
I am a 75-year-old lifelong Democrat. I consider myself a liberal. However, I resent being characterized by a number of Republican candidates running for statewide office as “the woke liberal mob.” These candidates obviously want to continue to divide and polarize our commonwealth and the nation. Where are...
“Peacefully” and “patriotically.” Why are these two words almost always excluded when what I view as the fake-news media quote then-President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech?. In my view, it’s because it doesn’t fit their narrative. I believe the protesters on Jan. 6, 2021, were protesting...
In response to your appeal for ideas on how to bridge the gap in our polarized country (“1 year later,” Jan. 5 editorial), I believe that forces that have been in play for several years make this a formidable challenge. With a shared reality, reasonable people could have...
Redistricting is so 18th-century. In my view, it was part of a good Constitution when there were 13 states with a total population of about 4 million people. It was good when people could not travel faster than horses, good when people could not be heard beyond the sound of their voices, and good when only a few newspapers carried news to the public. There was a need for everyone to have a representative within walking distance.
I greatly appreciated Ann S. Womble’s column on U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the Jan. 9 Sunday LNP (“On the courage of US Rep. Liz Cheney and her quest for truth”). Seven Republican senators voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial after the events of Jan. 6.
The Electoral College’s primary purpose was not to give small states greater representation, as is often claimed by its defenders. Instead, the Electoral College was created to reflect the political realities associated with accommodating the institution of slavery into our electoral system. Under a direct election system, the Southern...
I commend LNP | LancasterOnline for publishing, and Curtis Villanueva Jantzi for writing, the Jan. 19 op-ed “Lancaster needs permanent Housing First.”. I read LNP | LancasterOnline almost every day, and rarely do I see such a finely written piece. Jantzi deserves a standing ovation for presenting a concise,...
It is difficult to read op-eds that I believe are so leftist and ill-informed, like the ones from Charles Blow of The New York Times. It is is also unfortunate that LNP is publishing such leftist opinions. All people, regardless of race, are generally required to present identification for the...
The hot and heavy right now in political science is prognosticating the future of American democracy. The consensus seems to be that our diversity, rather than being our strength, will in the end be our downfall, as with Yugoslavia. The argument is that the dominant white majority of yesteryear will switch its role from arbiter to fierce competitor with other ethnic groups. That seems like an accurate description.
Editor’s note: Rep. Mike Clampitt, R-Bryson City, has been open about his membership in the right-wing militia group known as the Oath Keepers since running for election back in 2012. Last week, Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy related to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The SMN asked Clampitt to respond to Stewart’s arrest.
To quote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from Jan. 19: “The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”. Freudian slips can be so revealing. I suspect that Republicans who appear so committed to...
Susan McNeal Velasquez appeals to “heart and imagination” to soften abrasive political relations in Laguna Beach. The concern is with local development policy, but her “wisdom” impinges on a much wider debate about political hatred in America. Western democratic processes have diverged from classical liberalism since...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.But we don’t agonize-we...
Comments / 0