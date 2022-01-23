Irony regarding Oath Keepers [letter]

Redistricting is so 18th-century. In my view, it was part of a good Constitution when there were 13 states with a total population of about 4 million people. It was good when people could not travel faster than horses, good when people could not be heard beyond the sound of their voices, and good when only a few newspapers carried news to the public. There was a need for everyone to have a representative within walking distance.

5 DAYS AGO