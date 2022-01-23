ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Loewe Men’s Fall 2022

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLFW9_0dtOkro000
Loewe Men’s Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Men familiar with the scourge of belly-button lint might laugh out loud at the sight of Jonathan Anderson’s latest proposition at Loewe: a crewneck sweater with a hair-catching drain hole placed right where all that mysterious fluff collects.

Back on the runway at last during men’s fashion week, Anderson seems to be embarking on a new aesthetic chapter at the Spanish house, less hinged on craft and more, well, unhinged — a stream-of-consciousness exploration of what’s possible with fashion.

Echoing his terrific women’s outing last September, which was a great contemporary art fair for tickling the eyes and the brain, here were lively, sometimes experimental, clothes embedded with tricks of thought, humor or sly commentary.

Consider the white T-shirt, here with a mirror image of the model’s head and torso screen printed upside down on the front (wearable narcissism); there with a wired hem that juts out one side (wearable freeze-frame in the TikTok age of action).

Bodysuits and clinging tops embedded with fairy lights, or handsome coats with seams aglow, winked to our lives being constantly backlit with screens, the designer said during a preview, asking: “Is clothing going to have to compete more with the digital world?”

To be sure, the show was highly entertaining — and Instagrammable — as models paraded barefoot or in translucent rubber boots around a sandy set planted with flags of colorful ribbons.

There were many surreal touches, sometimes fittingly unwearable: sweaters with built-in gloves, each finger extended with streamers, or jeans with a handwritten word — Smile, or Hello — rendered in metal and jutting up from the front waistband. Anderson might, however, find a taker for his gentleman’s herringbone coat that looks as if the wearer sat in gold paint.

“Optics and optimism,” Anderson declared cheerfully. “It’s this idea of playing with fashion, that fashion can have scope if you want it to. You can take the mundane and reinvent it. That’s the joy of fashion.”

Comments / 10

j rod
5d ago

Why even call it mens fashion… it’s not anything manly should be called estrogen fashion

Reply
4
Rita Bryan
5d ago

Never thought I’d see day men dressed like girls on a runway.. and people like it..wish I wasn’t still here to see it...

Reply
2
Related
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Spring 2022

Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko looked to the Art Deco age for her latest couture collection, recalling the confidence and optimism of the last century’s Roaring ’20s. Inspired by the Soviet painter Lyubov Popova, Sergeenko adapted pieces of her cubist artworks into lace corsets, patterns and silhouettes. Hydrangea flowers, which symbolize harmony and peace with their abundant buds in bright pinks and blues, also played prominently, interpreted into geometrical motifs and shown as pompom wraps, brooches and bathing caps. Flapper-style crystal head coverings topped structured slipgowns.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Schiaparelli Comes Back to the Couture Runway With a New Look

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The coronavirus pandemic may have forced most of the world into a standstill, but it proved a boon for Daniel Roseberry, who emerged from several seasons of digital-only shows as one of the most electrifying couturiers working in Paris today. In the last 12 months, the artistic director of Schiaparelli has dressed everyone from Lady Gaga at the U.S. presidential inauguration to Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival, racking up back-to-back Vogue covers along the way.More from WWDFront Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2022How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 20222021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Jeans#Loewe Men S Fall 2022#Spanish#Tiktok
StyleCaster

Why Splurge On Coats When This Chic Quilted Jacket From Target Exists?

As a fashion editor, there’s no shame in my a-good-chunk-of-my-wardrobe-is-from-Target game. I mean, have you shopped the Who What Wear collection recently?! It’s easily my favorite of Target’s impressive in-house brands, constantly on the cusp of what’s trendy, new and lacking in my closet. Right now, the void I’m trying to fill is that of a perfect piece of quilted outerwear—and Target’s array of quilted jackets are saving the day, as usual. Over the last two weeks, I’ve seen the Who What Wear x Target Instagram account post this jacket not once, not twice, but three times! And each time, I...
APPAREL
wmagazine.com

Charlotte Casiraghi Opened the Chanel Couture Show Atop a Real Live Horse

Chanel couture shows always start out with a “regular model” and close out with a bride. And while creative director Virginie Viard upheld the latter tradition at the house’s spring 2022 couture show on Tuesday morning, outfitting the Swiss model Vivienne Roehner in a sleeveless white gown, Viard kicked things off with a surprise. Midway into a short film featuring Charlotte Casiraghi, currently eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco, in full equestrian mode, the 35-year-old royal of Monaco and granddaughter of Grace Kelly emerged atop her steed in real life. Later, having dismounted, she removed her helmet, let her hair down, and joined hands with Viard as she took her final bow.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Horse struts catwalk at Chanel's Paris Haute Couture show

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - French fashion house Chanel shook up conventions by sending a horse out onto the catwalk at its Haute Couture show in Paris on Tuesday. The animal was ridden by Charlotte Casiraghi, a niece of Prince Albert of Monaco and a competitive showjumper who is also a Chanel brand ambassador.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
FASHION Magazine |

Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection is All About Craftsmanship

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the collection is a love letter to the atelier. Dior wants you to rethink the possibilities of embroidery. For the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 couture collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior’s women’s collections, paid tribute to the atelier. In the garden of the Musée Rodin in Paris, embroidery was not “merely a decorative detail” but an emblem of the craftsmanship of haute couture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Chanel Sent Charlotte Casiraghi Down the Runway on a Horse For its Spring 2022 Couture Collection

Since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, Chanel’s runway shows have been a bit more demure. Save for a rogue runway crasher at the spring ’20 show — with Gigi Hadid as impromptu bouncer to save the day — the French fashion brand’s presentations have been a bit quieter under both the direction of creative director Virginie Viard and the necessary restraints of the pandemic. That’s not the case for this couture season, though. To kick off the spring ’22 couture runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, Viard sent an actual horse down the runway. And it wasn’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Introducing the Sluffer—Winter’s New It-Shoe

Every once in a while—and especially during the winter, when cold-weather footwear is of paramount importance—a new shoe style comes seemingly out of nowhere, ostensibly designed to withstand frigid temperatures, that is equal parts polarizing and covetable. In the early 2000s, the style in question was undoubtedly the Ugg boot, a controversial yet indisputably comfortable trend, once rejected and now beloved by industry insiders. Then came the Croc, a utilitarian staple akin to a rubber clog that has since been given the high-fashion treatment by the likes of Balenciaga and Christopher Kane.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Schiaparelli Spring '22 Couture Is For the Boldest in Hollywood

Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli collection has the fashion world buzzing about the return of Couture. Roseberry, who was appointed creative director in 20219, sent a black-and-white galactic-inspired lineup down the spring 2022 runway. Dresses were cut in sharp silhouettes and finished with gilded headpieces; a bustier made of twisted metal and paired with an expertly cut liquid white skirt was a subtle standout; while drama by way of oversize jewels, embellishments, hoods, and collars dominated the looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy. The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Madewell Takes a Painterly Approach to Workwear

Madewell’s latest collection puts its signature spin on a painter’s wardrobe. The J. Crew Group-owned denim brand tapped paint company Backdrop to debut Studio Hours, a range of painters’ essentials inspired by “the endless hours artists spend in the studio” wearing their overalls and chore jackets. The collection features a garment-dyed denim chore jacket and overalls, an artist smock top, and T-shirts and hoodies made with cotton and recycled cotton blends. The collection also offers ribbed socks, a canvas supplies bag and sneakers made with recycled canvas, recycled rubber and rice-husk outsoles. A special taupe paint color—a neutral hue that’s carried throughout the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Stands Tall in Metallic-Tipped Boots and Hybrid Dress at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Menswear Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell took to the streets of Paris to make a statement at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show. Held during the menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week, the brand showcased its final men’s collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The legendary supermodel posed for paparazzi in a button-up hybrid shirtdress. The flowing piece featured long sleeves and a zip-up collar, as well as a beige sleeve and torso section with a large Vuitton logo that mimicked a bomber jacket. The dramatic dress was paired with coordinating beige and white trousers, which featured an athleisure-like drawstring waistband and balloon-leg silhouette...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

16K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy