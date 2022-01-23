Partly Cloudy & Cool Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the low and mid 40s. Temperatures will rise to around 50 tomorrow, ahead of a cold front that may trigger a spotty light shower or flurry later in the day.

Behind the front, it will be much colder Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s Wednesday and the upper 30s on Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s.

We continue to monitor a potential coastal system to begin Friday afternoon At this point, the trend is to shift this farther east meaning a minimal impact here. However, the possibility of a more significant coastal storm is still in play. Be aware that we may see some snow later Friday into Saturday morning and keep an eye on the forecast as we bring updates throughout the coming week.

