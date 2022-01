The Faribault Rotary Club has donated $1000 to the NEST. The NEST is room in both the junior and senior high schools which provides clothing, food and toiletries to students. The items are free with no questions asked to meet the need of students. An example would be a student going to a party and does not own the proper attire. They may find it at the NEST. The rooms are stocked entirely by donations and managed by volunteers.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO