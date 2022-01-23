ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

262 new COVID-19 cases on Kaua‘i Saturday

By The Garden Island
 5 days ago

LIHU‘E —Saturday, the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 262 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the number of active, recorded cases to 975, with seven hospitalized. To date, the county has recorded 8,814 cumulative cases. The Kaua‘i Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is...

