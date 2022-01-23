K-DRAMA: 2021 SBS Drama Awards Monday, Tuesday

The first seven episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s Ozark has finally arrived, continuing the long, sordid story of Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney). In the first season of Ozark, the Byrdes relocated their family from Chicago to the resort area of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, as Marty owes money to a drug cartel and promises that the location is the ideal place to launder money and pay off his debt. Along the way, they become entangled with local crime families and the FBI, there’s a lot of murder and mayhem, and many questions that still need answers, like will Marty and Wendy ever get out of this god forsaken town? The highly-anticipated fourth season will consist of 14 total episodes, and it will be the show’s last (though there’s no confirmed release date for the final seven episodes). But for now, at least we can enjoy part one.

