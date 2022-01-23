ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-DRAMA: 2021 SBS Drama Awards Monday, Tuesday

By Jeff Chung, K-Drama
 5 days ago

Following are this week’s synopses of shows on KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles:. “My Husband Oh” Episodes 1 and 2 (Sun.) Today, 6:40 p.m.: Is marriage all it’s cracked up to be? Here comes a career-driven woman who adopts a carefree husband for social reasons, watch how...

K-DRAMA: Jihoon’s scar only deepens; Jae-bin confronts Yong-sim

Following are this week’s synopses of shows on KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles:. “Father I Will Take Care Of You” Episodes 49 and 50 (final) (Sun.) Today, 6:40 p.m.: Jihoon’s scar only deepens hearing Heesook saying he was the cause of all. Jungeun realizes...
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo surprises ‘Snowdrop’ co-star Jung Hae-in on set of his new K-drama

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently surprised her Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae-in on the set of his upcoming K-drama series Connect. Earlier this week, Jung’s fellow Snowdrop cast members – including Jisoo, Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Shin-hye and Jung Yi-seo – sent a good truck, serving coffee and churros, to the Connect set as a gift in support of Jung. Other cast members, such as Choi Hee-jin, Heo Nam-joon and Ahn Dong-gu, also reportedly chipped in.
The Best Crime Dramas On Netflix

The first seven episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s Ozark has finally arrived, continuing the long, sordid story of Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney). In the first season of Ozark, the Byrdes relocated their family from Chicago to the resort area of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, as Marty owes money to a drug cartel and promises that the location is the ideal place to launder money and pay off his debt. Along the way, they become entangled with local crime families and the FBI, there’s a lot of murder and mayhem, and many questions that still need answers, like will Marty and Wendy ever get out of this god forsaken town? The highly-anticipated fourth season will consist of 14 total episodes, and it will be the show’s last (though there’s no confirmed release date for the final seven episodes). But for now, at least we can enjoy part one.
Ahn Bo-hyun, Jo Bo-ah star in intense teaser for new military K-drama

Here’s a first look at tvN’s upcoming K-drama series Military Prosecutor Doberman (literal translation), starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah. The brief 15-second clip introduces viewers to the drama’s two leads as well as their contrasting motivations for enlisting in the military. Military Prosecutor Doberman will be premiering next month via South Korean cable network tvN.
Vice

A Horse Died After a K-Drama Stunt Went Horribly Wrong

Working conditions and filming practices of South Korean dramas involving animals are now under scrutiny after behind-the-scenes footage from the set of a television series showed a horse sustaining a serious injury. Space Experts Review the Netflix Space Drama ‘The Silent Sea’. Koh Ewe. On Monday, South Korean national...
‘Juvenile Justice’: Watch the thrilling teaser for the upcoming Netflix K-drama

Netflix has released the first official teaser for its upcoming legal K-drama series, Juvenile Justice. The minute-long teaser follows judge Sim Eun-Seok (played by Hyena’s Kim Hye-soo) as she presides over a juvenile court, where the cases she handles get progressively more violent. “This is why I despise the likes of you,” Sim says to a group of juvenile defendants in the courtroom. “Because you never change.”
DGA Awards TV Noms: Five ‘Succession’ Episodes Vie For Dramatic Series; ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Comedies

It’ll be a case of Succession-on-Succession violence at the 74th annual DGA Awards. The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of HBO’s juggernaut starring Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. On the Comedy Series side, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. Today’s nominations for the DGA Awards, which will be handed out March 12, also cover documentaries and commercials. See the full list below. The guild’s film nominations will be revealed Thursday. The Movies for Television and Limited Series categories is chock-full of big names: Barry...
‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Tyler Perry’s Iconic Character Makes Netflix Debut

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25. Perry —  who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
How Michael K. Williams’ Doc Series ‘Black Market’ Completed Season Two After His Death

One of the producers behind Vice TV’s Black Market With Michael K. Williams is talking about their final conversation with the show’s star and executive producer, and why the series tapped his longtime friends to narrate for season two following the actor’s death at 54. The series’ second season, which premiered on Jan. 10 and explores issues like online scams and illegal cannabis markets, was still filming when the Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country star passed away on Sept. 6 in what was reported on Sept. 24 to be an accidental drug overdose. At the time, principal photography had been completed...
Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia on Jack’s Tearjerking Breakdown and Approaching His ‘True End’ in Series Finale

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” Tuesday’s episode of “This Is Us.” While there are many loose ends that “This Is Us” still has left to tie up for fans almost halfway through its sixth and final season, the fate of Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson has been a firm knot for years now. However, this week’s episode of the NBC family drama revealed one heartbreaking still-untold story about the now-deceased family patriarch: How his own mother, whom he had moved to Ohio help her escape his abusive father, died before he...
