(Des Moines, IA) — Fifty-five Republicans in the Iowa House are co-sponsoring a bill to immediately get rid of state taxes on retirement income. Representative Gary Mohr, the bill’s lead sponsor, says the governor called for action starting in 2023 — but his plan makes it retroactive to January 1st, 2022. He says it can work either way. Mohr cites Iowa Public Employees Retirement System data showing benefits are sent to 19-thousand Iowans who’ve retired and moved out of state. Mohr , who is from Bettendorf, says retired people in his area often move to the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, since Illinois doesn’t tax pensions.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO