ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 270 post-fight show: Reaction to Francis Ngannou’s championship heart, Dana White’s absence

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many were celebrating Francis Ngannou’s successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Dana White was nowhere to be found....

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Jake Paul buys UFC parent company shares as Dana White feud over fighter pay escalates

Jake Paul has bought shares in Endeavour Group Holdings, the company which owns UFC.The fighter has been calling for increases in benefits and earnings for athletes within the sport, particularly butting heads with Dana White, UFC president.Now, Paul has opted to take the fight from within, becoming a shareholder alongside his partner Geoffrey Woo to, as he explains, affect change in UFC’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.Their plan appears to stem around convincing other activists and investors to join in with the attempt to change matters inside UFC, with Paul tagging Engine No1 in a tweet announcing...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou’s win at UFC 270, claims he meant no disrespect by not presenting the belt

Dana White has provided a reason as to why he didn’t put the belt around Francis Ngannou’s waist. At UFC 270, Ngannou defended his heavyweight title for the first time with a decision win over Ciryl Gane. The big storyline, however, was the fact this was the last fight of Ngannou’s UFC deal and he and the Las Vegas-based promotion were not seeing eye-to-eye.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White addresses why he didn’t put title around Francis Ngannou’s waist after UFC 270

Dana White said there was no conspiracy behind his disappearing act after Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane to defend his title in the UFC 270 main event. UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard was the person to put the belt around Ngannou’s waist on Saturday night following the heavyweight champion’s unanimous decision win — a duty that has generally fallen to the UFC president. White then skipped out on the post-fight press conference as well as his usual post-fight interviews with the UFC’s broadcast partners.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Justin Gaethje critical of his own ‘boring’ fight against Michael Chandler, wants to fight Charles Oliveira in Brazil

Justin Gaethje holds himself to a higher standard of violence than most. Gaethje is arguably the most exciting fighter in UFC history, having secured 10 post-fight bonuses in his nine UFC fights, six of which have been Fight of the Nights. He also won Fight of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 for his bouts against Michael Johnson and Dustin Poirier respectively, and this past year, Gaethje added another Fight of the Year honor to his mantle for his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. But though the bout was good enough to be voted Fight of the Year, it wasn’t good enough for Gaethje himself.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Dana White
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Jon Jones
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier less confident Francis Ngannou beats Jon Jones after UFC 270 but cautions Jones not to get cocky

This past weekend, Francis Ngannou successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title, taking home a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. It was an unexpected performance from Ngannou who, after a rough start, relied on his hitherto unused wrestling and grappling game to take over the fight in the later rounds. It was the sort of performance that many felt was underwhelming, including prospective title challenger Jon Jones, who made it clear that he was not impressed with Ngannou’s performance. Enter Daniel Cormier.
UFC
Sports Illustrated

Dana White: No ‘Disrespect’ to Francis Ngannou After UFC 270 Controversy

UFC president Dana White said Wednesday he did not mean to “disrespect” Francis Ngannou as he missed the post-match ceremony after UFC 270. Ngannou secured the heavyweight title belt as he defeated Ciryl Gane on Saturday night. White traditionally places the belt on the winner of a given match, though on Saturday, he was absent from the post-fight news conference.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma Fighting#Google Podcasts
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White lauds Francis Ngannou's 'genius' game plan to wrestle Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Dana White and Francis Ngannou may not be on the best of terms, but that didn’t stop the UFC president from praising his performance. After being down two rounds on a couple of the judges’ scorecards in the UFC 270 main event, heavyweight champion Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) resorted to his grappling to rally for the decision win against Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC).
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul releases ‘diss track’ video targeting Dana White, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal

The Jake Paul Dana White Diss Track has landed. After teasing the release of a new rap aimed at the UFC president earlier this week, Paul uploaded the song Friday via his YouTube channel. The music video features a cameo from Bellator champion and former UFC champion Cris Cyborg, who interacts with an obvious White stand-in, before Paul launches into his rap.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAWeekly.com

Dana White reveals why he didn’t place the belt on Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

It’s been radio silence from UFC president Dana White since Francis Ngannou defended his title at UFC 270. But on Wednesday night White took part in a fan Q&A and spoke briefly about Ngannou. “I think the heavyweight main event was a shocker,” White said. “I don’t think anybody...
UFC
Empire Sports Media

What’s next for Francis Ngannou after UFC 270?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 270, we saw a unification bout for the heavyweight championship of the world. Francis Ngannou (17-3) was defending his heavyweight crown against the interim champion Ciryl Gane (10-1). Despite Ngannou’s incredibly dominant run to the title, Gane entered UFC 270 as...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
punditarena.com

Sean O’Malley slams Francis Ngannou for going against Dana White

Sean O’Malley thinks Francis Ngannou may have been making the wrong decisions when speaking publicly about the UFC. Dana White has since laid the rumours about his absence from the UFC 270 main event to rest but Sean O’Malley said that he wouldn’t have blamed White had they been true.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Between the Links, Live Edition: Ngannou’s Future, Dana White’s response, Figueiredo vs. Moreno, Bellator 273 and Eagle FC

Francis Ngannou isn’t budging at all after retaining his UFC heavyweight title this past weekend. This week on Between the Links, the panel will discuss Ngannou’s title defense at #UFC270, his unbelievable interview on The MMA Hour and what his future may look like, Dana White’s response to why he didn’t put the belt on Ngannou following his win over Ciryl Gane, whether or not the UFC should book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 right away, excitement levels for #Bellator273 and Eagle FC’s next event going down this weekend, and more.
UFC
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
Financial World

Ronda Rousey's come back and Becky Lynch's reaction

PWInsider reported that: "At least one WWE officer flew after the TV episode last week to California to meet Rousey." And it also added: "We can also confirm that, according to WWE sources, Rousey's makeup artist and stylist, when he last worked for WWE, Abraham Esparza, will be at PPV, Royal Rumble, and Raw this week.
WWE
The Independent

Mike Tyson responds to Jake Paul rumours and provides update on potential comeback fight

Mike Tyson has poured cold water on rumours of a lucrative exhibition fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.55-year-old Tyson stepped back into the ring for a bout with Ray Jones Jr. in 2020, which ended in a draw, while Paul has won five cruiserweight fights since turning professional in the same year. That led to chatter that the two could come together for a money-spinning event in 2022, and though Tyson admits the idea was raised to him, the former heavyweight champion of the world says no serious discussions ever took place.Speaking on the FULL SEND podcast, Tyson explained the origin...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy