UFC 270 post-fight show: Reaction to Francis Ngannou’s championship heart, Dana White’s absence

Justin Gaethje holds himself to a higher standard of violence than most. Gaethje is arguably the most exciting fighter in UFC history, having secured 10 post-fight bonuses in his nine UFC fights, six of which have been Fight of the Nights. He also won Fight of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 for his bouts against Michael Johnson and Dustin Poirier respectively, and this past year, Gaethje added another Fight of the Year honor to his mantle for his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. But though the bout was good enough to be voted Fight of the Year, it wasn’t good enough for Gaethje himself.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO