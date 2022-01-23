ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch This Stirring Tribute to the KC Chiefs in a Corn Field

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No matter where your football allegiance lies, you'll have to admit that this corn maze tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs is pretty special. I saw this story shared by UPI which tells the story of Precision Mazes and...

khmoradio.com

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

