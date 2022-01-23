ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Burkina Faso defence minister denies rumours President Kabore has been detained

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso Defence Minister General Bathelemy Simpore denied...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Soldiers in Burkina Faso mutiny, take President Kabore hostage

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta now controls Burkina Faso after they detained the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital. The military coup is the third of its kind in...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

Analysis-W. Africa coups show limits of diplomacy, opening door to new players

DAKAR (Reuters) – Earlier this month, West African countries slapped tough economic sanctions on Mali to punish coup leaders seeking to extend their hold on power, and to halt a run of military takeovers that have beset the region since 2020. Burkina Faso’s military did not get the message....
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Rumours#Defence Minister#Ouagadougou#Reuters
94.1 Duke FM

Ethiopia’s cabinet approves lifting of state of emergency

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the lifting of a six-month state of emergency ahead of its expiration in light of changing security conditions in the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said in a statement. Ethiopia declared https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/addis-ababa-government-urges-residents-register-arms-media-2021-11-02 the state of emergency in...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU, G5 countries meet amid turmoil in Mali, Burkina Faso

Officials from the European Union and five countries of the north African Sahel are meeting Wednesday as the bloc readies to impose sanctions on Mali and as political turmoil roils Burkina Faso The Europeans are also deeply concerned about the activities of Russian mercenaries in the region. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is holding talks in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Burkina Faso, which has been under the control of a military-led junta since Monday, will be represented by its ambassador, Jacqueline Marie Zaba Nikiema.It’s the seventh ministerial meeting of its...
EUROPE
Washington Post

Mutinous soldiers detain president of Burkina Faso in apparent coup d’etat

Mutinous soldiers have detained the president of Burkina Faso after gunfire erupted at military bases across the West African nation in an apparent coup d’etat, making him the third head of state overthrown in this region in the past eight months, according to a Western official and an army officer in the country.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
The Independent

Iraqi PM inspects Syria border as IS attacks stoke fears

Iraq’s prime minister made a rare visit to the country’s border with Syria on Wednesday, to support troops and state that Iraqi forces were capable of resisting the Islamic State group. The visit came after militants staged a number of deadly attacks that stoked fears IS may be staging a comeback. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was in Ninevah province to inspect security measures and boost morale. Concerns of further IS attacks have been growing since over 100 militants just over the border stormed the largest detention facility in Syria's northeast, seeking to liberate suspected IS members. The attack was the biggest...
MIDDLE EAST
94.1 Duke FM

Israel to resume US-brokered Lebanon maritime border talks – ministry

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S.-brokered negotiations to demarcate the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon will resume next week, Israel’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday. Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started indirect negotiations through U.S. mediation in 2020 at a U.N. peacekeeping base in Lebanon’s Naqoura, but the...
MIDDLE EAST
94.1 Duke FM

Nine Doctors Without Borders members released in Sudan, medical group says

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudanese authorities released nine Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) staff members on Tuesday, the medical aid group said in a statement. The staff members were arrested in Khartoum on Monday on their way back to their office from a local hospital. The group’s emergency medical...
HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

Bosnia risks entering legal and institutional vacuum -corruption watchdog

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnia ranks as the third worst country in Europe on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and is at risk of entering a legal and institutional vacuum which could threaten the survival of the state, Transparency International (TI) warned on Tuesday. The Balkan country is going through...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

Russian Duma takes its time over call for east Ukraine ‘independence’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A proposal to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise two breakaway east Ukraine regions as independent will not be ready for discussion by the relevant parliamentary committee until next week, the committee’s head told Reuters on Monday. The proposal, initiated by the Communist faction...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
94.1 Duke FM

Lithuania and Germany in talks on more troops in Lithuania, president says

(Reuters) – Lithuania and Germany are in talks on increasing Germany’s military presence in Lithuania “in light of current events”, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border while demanding a redrawing of post-Cold War...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

S.African corruption probe flags COVID contracts worth $137 million

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African investigators have flagged COVID-19 contracts worth around 2.1 billion rand ($137.12 million) for possible corruption and fraud, a report into corruption linked to the pandemic showed on Tuesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the investigation into his government’s coronavirus spending in 2020 following a spate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

Rwanda to re-open border with Uganda as relations thaw

KIGALI (Reuters) – Rwanda will re-open on Monday a border crossing with Uganda that was shuttered nearly three years ago, even as tensions rise between the central African neighbours, fuelled by accusations of espionage and support for each other’s dissidents. Rwanda had repeatedly accused Uganda of supporting rebel...
AFRICA
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Pangolin kidnapped and held to ransom in Congo amid fears of ‘new trend’ in wildlife crime

An endangered pangolin has been taken hostage by a group of rebels in the the Democratic Republic of Congo who sent a ransom request to conservationists for the animal’s release.It sparks fears that the kidnap could lead to a trend in using wildlife as bargaining power, the activists negotiating with the kidnappers are attempting to rescue the pangolin without payment.“This is something new and alarming,” Adams Cassinga, founder of Conserv Congo, said after “proof of life” photographs of the prized animal were sent to community conservationists. “If we pay them, then we are doomed, the whole park and all the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy