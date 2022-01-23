French soldier killed in mortar attack in Mali – Elysee

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...

