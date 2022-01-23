5 things to know about getting tested for COVID in Cleveland County

While at-home COVID tests appear to be sold out of every store in Cleveland County, the local health department continues to distribute ones they have as they arrive.

Citizens across the country are also allowed to order four at-home tests per household from the federal government.

The Cleveland County Health Department recently shared these five things to know about getting tested, what to do if you can't and how long to isolate if you test positive:

Related COVID coverage: Long lines create frustration at Shelby COVID-19 testing site

1. Local COVID test kits are being distributed.

Health officials handed out 300 test kits at the drive-through location at the Cleveland County Health Department last Saturday. A new shipment has arrived, and plans on distribution are in the works.

2. Testing kits can be ordered online.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, every home in the county became eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Tests should arrive in seven to 12 days and can be ordered at covidtests.gov.

Testing in Cleveland County: COVID-19 surge causes at-home test shortage; here's where to get tested

3. What to do if a COVID test isn't available?

If someone has symptoms of COVID-19 and is unable to get tested, the individual should treat themselves as a presumptive positive unless they receive another diagnosis from a healthcare provider. They should isolate for five days following the first day of symptom onset, be fever-free for at least 24-hours and have improvement with symptoms. After isolating, wear a well-fitting mask around others for the next five days.

This guidance is for the general population.

CDC and NCDHHS have specific guidance for certain settings such as K-12 schools, daycares, healthcare and congregate living facilities. Individuals should check with their employer, school, etc. for other specific guidance they may follow.

4. Cleveland County is averaging 229 new cases a day.

Here are the numbers provided by the Cleveland County Health Department Wednesday:

Total cases as of Jan. 18: 24,385

Cases in past 14 days: 3,410 (avg. 244/day)

Cases in past 7 days: 1,600 (avg. 229/day)

Cases reported prior day: 249

Number of Cleveland County residents in hospital: 47

Total deaths: 329

Cleveland County test positivity rate: 32.9%

Tracking COVID: Cleveland County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 48% of people fully vaccinated

5. Where to get COVID tested in Cleveland County.

While anyone can go elsewhere to get tested for COVID, here are locations within Cleveland County:

Cleveland County Health Department: 980-484-5100

Kintegra Family Medicine

Kings Mountain: 704-710-1077

Boiling Springs: 704-818-9200

Atrium Urgent Care Shelby: 704-468-8888

NextCare Urgent Care Shelby: 704-481-0555

Local doctors' offices.

Drive-through clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Feb. 25, at the Cleveland County Health Department, 200 S. Post Road, Shelby. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged and can be done online at StarMed.Care .

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: 5 things to know about getting tested for COVID in Cleveland County