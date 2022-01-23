ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Mystery book sculptures to be auctioned in Edinburgh

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a story which began with a book. Not any ordinary book, but a delicately crafted paper sculpture of a tree, "growing" from an old book. It was left on a table in the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh, with the message: "It started with your name @byleaveswelive and became...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

The 15 Best New Mystery Books of 2022

Mystery novel lovers, are you looking for something to look forward to in 2022? Check out these 15 new mystery titles coming out this year. 2022 is really nailing it when it comes to mystery novels, and these are some of the absolute best of the year. Some of the books are sequels to cozy mystery series, bringing you even closer to the characters and stories that you know and love. As for others? Well, if you’re looking for new and surprising storylines, there are plenty of unique mysteries coming out this year that will be unlike anything else you’ve read before. And for the young adult novel reader, you guessed it. There are some really great YA mystery novels coming out this year as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Autograph book found in dusty garage fetches £11k at auction

An autograph book found in a dusty garage, featuring signatures from the "golden age" of cricket, has sold for £11,600 at auction. The item smashed its pre-sale valuation of £800-£1,200 when it went under the hammer in Derby on Saturday. Auctioneer Richard Madley found it in a...
INSTAGRAM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alasdair Gray
Person
Robert Burns
The Independent

Camilla praised by leading author for championing literature

Sir Philip Pullman has praised the Duchess of Cornwall for her work championing literature, saying she has taken an active interest in the nation’s “greatest strength”.The acclaimed author joined Camilla when she visited Oxford to tour an exhibition celebrating the 400th anniversary of the publication of Robert Burton’s The Anatomy Of Melancholy, described by Sir Philip as a funny book about depression.Camilla’s Instagram based book club the Reading Room has proved popular, she holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.Sir Philip, famed for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Investigations into mystery Edinburgh ‘environmental smell’

Investigations are under way after reports of a mysterious “environmental smell” across parts of Edinburgh The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two fire engines to St Andrew Square at 4.15pm on Saturday following reports of a suspected gas leak.Guests were evacuated from a hotel on the square while investigations were carried out.Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) went to the scene to investigate, but said there was not a gas leak.The environmental smell in Edinburgh is moving from EH15 to the town centreWe're experiencing a high number of calls and our engineers are carrying out checks at various locations. The...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Mystery black diamond called ‘The Enigma’ goes up for auction

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) – A black diamond weighing a staggering 555.55 carats is going up for auction at Sotheby’s and living up to its name “The Enigma.”. Bidding opens on Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. PST (1400 GMT) and closes on Feb. 9, Sotheby’s said, adding cryptocurrency will be accepted for payment of the diamond.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh#Auction#Rare Books#Poetry#Uk#Byleaveswelive#The Scottish Book Trust#Scottish#Whisky Galore
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Dogs of All Time

Creating a manageable list of famous dogs is no easy task. Even before dogs became internet famous, there was a lengthy roster of canines who leaped into our imagination, making us laugh and cry — just like some of the best family-friendly dogs — inspiring us and guiding us with their exploits, real and fictional. […]
PETS
ARTnews

France Approves Return of Nazi-looted Artworks, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician...
VISUAL ART
BBC

'I grew up in care alone - why did no-one tell me I had siblings?'

Ashley John-Baptiste grew up in care believing he was an only child. Then, out of the blue, he received a message from a brother he never knew he had. He set out to explore what being split from siblings means to those who have been in the care system. As...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

British Museum hails ‘homecoming’ of world’s oldest map of the stars

The British Museum has welcomed the “homecoming” of the Nebra Sky Disc which features Cornish gold to their Stonehenge exhibition.The piece is 3,600 years old and is said to be the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars.The 30cm bronze disc with a blue-green patina is decorated with inlaid gold symbols thought to represent the sun, moon, stars, the solstices and the Pleiades constellation.While it is the first time the ancient item has been in Britain curator of The World Of Stonehenge exhibition Neil Wilkin has said it is a “remarkable homecoming for some of the most eye catching...
ASTRONOMY
The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
MUSIC
AFP

Spider-Man comic book page leaps to record $3.36 million at auction

A single page of original artwork from an acclaimed 1984 comic featuring Spider-Man sold for a record $3.36 million in the United States on Thursday, making the webslinger the world's mightiest auction superhero. The previous record for a single page of artwork from the interior of an American comic book was a frame showing the first image of Wolverine in a 1974 issue of "The Incredible Hulk".
SHOPPING
Motorious

Iconic Mystery Machine Shows Off Whimsical Style At Auction

This incredibly iconic vehicle inspired so many enthusiasts and is now ready to find a new owner. We all remember staring at the tv and watching the iconic “Scooby-Doo” cartoon from when we were children. The various adventures of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and the famous Scooby-Doo made us all laugh with joy when the villain was eventually unmasked. However, for us, Meddling car enthusiasts, the most memorable part of the series was the bashful blue and green hippie van. That vehicle, deemed the Mystery Machine, has been fried into the memories of automotive enthusiasts across the nation. Nowadays, these vans are everywhere in museums and car shows alike, but what if you want a Mystery Machine of your own for daily driving purposes?
TV SHOWS
BBC

Huntingdon man thanks strangers after wheelchair fundraiser

A man who turned to crowdfunding to pay for a new wheelchair has been stunned by an "amazing display of humanity" from "complete strangers". Robert West, 35, received government funding for a new £11,403 wheelchair, but needed to source nearly £3,000 himself. He raised the money within a...
CHARITIES
AFP

Roll up: NFT's magical mystery now includes Beatles memorabilia

Beatles fans won't be able to touch them, but they can soon get their virtual hands on personal memorabilia from John Lennon's son Julian in the form of NFTs.  The certified digital artworks going under the hammer in California next month include the NFT version of the handwritten notes for the song "Hey Jude", with an estimated price tag of up to $70,000.  Also available will be an NFT of the black cape John Lennon wore in the film "Help," as well as three guitars, including one that Julian Lennon received from his father for Christmas. 
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy