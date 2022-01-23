ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New front door could help Bigger Than Ball impact coaches, athletes

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Butch Thompson was a little more than a year into the job as Auburn baseball coach when he and Will Lowrey occupied a table at Connie’s Chicken for more than an hour.

It’s unclear how much Connie’s benefitted from that meeting, but the big-picture effects for coaches and athletes could be far-reaching.

Lowrey, the athletics director at Blue Mountain College, will soon be five years into his “Bigger Than Ball” non-profit organization. Its mission is to support coaches as they try to help athletes grow spiritually and emotionally. This is done through partnering with other ministries and working through initiatives such as service opportunities, team-building events, parenting seminars and more.

“I talk to young coaches all the time. I say, 'I know you know how to win, I know you know how to coach fundamentals,'" Lowrey said. “There’s so much that the game hasn’t prepared them for with the young people they deal with.”

Lowrey believes Bigger Than Ball needs a front door to maximize its potential. His conversation with Thompson strengthened that belief.

“The grind of the sports industry and the demand to win is so prevalent, the requirement that sometimes we have to put up walls because we don’t always know who has ulterior motives,” Lowrey said. “Butch was really strong in talking about a place to reset, recharge and have that retreat type atmosphere where he could go peer to peer with other coaches.”

Lowrey secured the funding to purchase land with a 100-acre lake just west of Tupelo off I-22 at the south side of the Sherman exit.

In a month of active fund-raising for the lodge he’s brought in 20 percent of the $338,000 total cost.

The 5,000-square foot facility will have conference space for 100 plus six bedrooms, a fireplace overlooking the lake and a full-scale commercial kitchen.

Lowrey’s hope is that ground-breaking will occur at 100 percent of funding. He doesn’t rule out an earlier ground-breaking and building in phases.

There’s more information at BiggerThanBall.com.

Two years ago Bigger Than Ball partnered with Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope, a faith-based disaster response organization.

Lowery says that relationship helps Bigger Than Ball point coaches and athletes toward opportunities to serve those in need.

Working closely with established ministries like Eight Days of Hope is Lowrey's goal for Bigger Than Ball.

“The whole concept came through a lot of prayer. I really was searching for what God was leading me to do,” Lowrey said. “This is what we’re hanging our hat on for our organization. It’s essential for us to step back and get out of that pressure that we feel in that grind that we know exists to step back and remember our purpose and what we’re called to do.”

