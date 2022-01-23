ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Palace v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago
Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League and we can bring you details of when and where to watch / stream the fixture.

The Reds qualified for the Carabao Cup final on Thursday but attention now switches back to the league where they need to keep winning to maintain pressure on leaders Manchester City who dropped two points at Southampton on Saturday.

Despite winning this fixture 7-0 last season, a trip to Palace is never an easy game especially with the improved Eagles team under new manager Patrick Vieira.

Here are the details of where and when you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 2:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 06:00am PT

Central time: 08:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 00:00 AEST

'Big Win' - James Milner Reacts To Liverpool Win Against Crystal Palace On Social Media

3 hours ago

Where to Watch

Everyone can join us for our watchalong on the LFC Transfer Room youtube.

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HD and Sky Go.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures & Schedule - Who Will Salah, Mane & Keita Play In Last 16?

