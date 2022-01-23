ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

machu picchu

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Hidden deep in the Peruvian jungle...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ancient and hidden, Machu Picchu's complexity uncovered by archaeologists

Hidden deep in the Peruvian jungle and shrouded beneath thick foliage, archaeologists have discovered a series of long-forgotten structures among the sprawling ruins of Machu Picchu. Cutting through the foliage isn't easy, but such discoveries are becoming more common thanks to a combination of two technologies: lasers that can "see...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

This Private Jet Tour of the Americas Takes You From the Atacama Desert to the Glaciers of Newfoundland

If you want to see the best parts of the Western Hemisphere without lifting a finger, Safrans du Monde has you covered. The French travel agency, which specializes in custom itineraries, has partnered with all-business-class airline La Compagnie to design a new all-inclusive Grand Tour of the Americas. Running from April 26 to May 11, the luxury trip will allow travelers to explore the vast North and South American continents aboard a cushy private jet. Over the course of 17 days, travelers will make seven stops to visit breathtaking natural wonders that run the gamut from the glaciers of Patagonia to the...
LIFESTYLE
luxurylaunches.com

This glass dome hotel lets you experience Machu Picchu like never before.

Is visiting Peru and the iconic Machu Picchu on your wish list? Well, adding a stroke of chic to that plan is the StarDome Peru! Set to open in February this year, the boutique hotel will feature a one-of-a-kind geodesic dome offering an unparallel experience to visitors!. Cofounded and slated...
LIFESTYLE
urbandaddy.com

You Can Sleep in a Glass Dome Outside Machu Picchu

Traveling to Macchu Picchu isn't easy. First, you have to get there—it's a three and a half hour train ride from Cusco. Then, you have to acclimate to the altitude, assuming you're coming from a place that's much lower than Macchu Picchu's 8,000 feet. Our suggestion: Take things slow....
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machu Picchu#Jungle#Obstructions#Combination#Peruvian
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Viewfinders reader travel photo: Llama has the best view at Machu Picchu

The traveler: Paul Flower, Maple Grove. Continuing Viewfinders' recent trend of "hooves and heights" (following November's Alpine cattle), a camelid perches high in the Andes Mountains near a famed 15th-century Incan citadel. "While at Machu Picchu I photographed this llama that was seemingly posing for me with the spectacular mountain views as a background, early in the morning just as the clouds were lifting from the area," Flower wrote of the photo, which was taken on a trip with his wife, Jane, in late 2019. Shortly thereafter, the heavily visited world wonder took most of 2020 off from tourism. Peru is now open to tourists showing proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, plus a negative test taken within one day of travel.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
heritagedaily.com

Rúpac – “The Machu Picchu of Lima”

The Archaeological Complex of Rúpac-Marca Kullpi, often known as the “Machu Picchu of Lima”, is a settlement associated with the pre-Inca Los Atavillos culture in the Huaral Province of Peru. The Los Atavillos culture has its origins in the vicinity of Lake Titicaca, who’s ancestral people migrated...
SCIENCE
AFP

Workers in Peru race to reopen Machu Picchu after floods

Teams of workers raced Wednesday to clear mud and debris from the only transport access to the jewel of Peru's tourism sector, Machu Picchu, following torrential rain in the Andes. Heavy downfalls on Friday caused the Alcamayo river that runs through the small tourist town of Machu Picchu Pueblo -- at the foot of the mountain that boasts the world famous Inca citadel -- to burst its banks. Almost 900 tourists were evacuated from the town after flooding destroyed many homes and left one person missing, the tourism ministry said. Damage to the train tracks that serve as the main transport access to the town has made it very difficult for tourists to reach the site.
AMERICAS
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
The Independent

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund’s latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group’s report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia Laos Thailand and Myanmar The species listed were found in 2020 but last year’s report was delayed. The monkey, a new species of Popa langur found on the extinct Mt. Popa volcano in Myanmar, was the only new mammal. There are also dozens of newly identified...
ANIMALS
NBC Chicago

Out of 118 Countries, These Are the Top 5 for Road Trips in 2022

The highly transmissible omicron Covid-19 variant has some travelers thinking twice about air travel again. While travel bookings are surging this year, some people are sticking with one of the biggest trends to have emerged from the pandemic: the road trip. "With driving you can significantly lower your risk of...
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

57 Fascinating Facts About the Titanic

April 15 will mark the 109th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, which claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people. It was among the worst maritime disasters in history. The ship was only five days into its maiden voyage to New York from Southampton, England, when it struck an iceberg on a moonless […]
CARS
ftnnews.com

Luxury Boutique Opens at Machu Picchu

Tucked between Cusco and Machu Picchu, in the heart of the Sacred Valley, StarDome Peru, a one-of-a-kind geodesic dome boutique hotel, is proud to announce that it has officially opened its doors to travelers worldwide. Co-founded and run by the local indigenous Quechuan community, StarDome Peru provides curious travelers with...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Chicago

Ancient and Hidden, Machu Picchu's Complexity Uncovered by Archaeologists

Hidden deep in the Peruvian jungle and shrouded beneath thick foliage, archaeologists have discovered a series of long-forgotten structures among the sprawling ruins of Machu Picchu. Cutting through the foliage isn't easy, but such discoveries are becoming more common thanks to a combination of two technologies: lasers that can "see...
SCIENCE
NBC Philadelphia

Ancient and Hidden, Machu Picchu's Complexity Uncovered by Archaeologists

Hidden deep in the Peruvian jungle and shrouded beneath thick foliage, archaeologists have discovered a series of long-forgotten structures among the sprawling ruins of Machu Picchu. Cutting through the foliage isn't easy, but such discoveries are becoming more common thanks to a combination of two technologies: lasers that can "see...
SCIENCE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy