The traveler: Paul Flower, Maple Grove. Continuing Viewfinders' recent trend of "hooves and heights" (following November's Alpine cattle), a camelid perches high in the Andes Mountains near a famed 15th-century Incan citadel. "While at Machu Picchu I photographed this llama that was seemingly posing for me with the spectacular mountain views as a background, early in the morning just as the clouds were lifting from the area," Flower wrote of the photo, which was taken on a trip with his wife, Jane, in late 2019. Shortly thereafter, the heavily visited world wonder took most of 2020 off from tourism. Peru is now open to tourists showing proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, plus a negative test taken within one day of travel.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO