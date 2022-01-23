Give A Christmas contributors
Today's contributors
Anonymous: $26.
Alan & Cheryl Dennison: Shamong, $50.
Barbara & John O'Neill: Marlton, $50. In memory of Gina Lynn O'Neill
Barbara Thomas: Burlington, $100. Merry Christmas
Betty Boyle: Palmyra, $50. In loving memory of loved ones. Merry Christmas to all!
Beverly Maqueda Chapter #276: Burlington, $100. Merry Christmas
Bob and Joan: Burlington, $100. In memory of our Dads and Mom
Carole R. Shannon: Edgewater Park, $50.
Cathy Ann Vanddegrift: Columbus, $100.
Charles Cattell: Burlington, $100. In loving memory of my brothers and sisters: Jack, Olive, Jim, and Maryann
Claudia Capritti: Beverly, $50. For Miles
Clifford L. Hill: Willingboro, $100. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Constance Papp: Westampton, $100. In loving memory of our parents - Art and Caroline Walters and Joe and Pap Papp
Daniel O'Connell: Delran, $100. In appreciation of our healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers
David Baril: Eastampton, $200.
Donna Lydon: Mount Laurel, $50.
Doris B. Waitz: Burlington, $100. In memory of loved ones
Earl and Sondra: Bordentown, $100. Remember the poor
Edward Sanderson: Riverton, $200. Peace & happiness t oall
Ellen T. Miller: Moorestown, $50. God's blessings to all
Floyd Taylor: Delran, $50. From the Taylor Family
Giambalvo Family: Burlington, $25. Merry Christmas
Hatsuko Muramatsu: Columbus, $100.
Ivanette Ivy Peterson: Willingboro, $50. In memory of Robert Peterson Sr.; In memory of the Bundy Family of Delair. Pete Grace, Roy, Pat and Marian
James Thompson: Willingboro, $50. Peace on Earth, wishing everyone Happy Holidays and love
Jim and Val Renzi: Roebling, $100. Peace and good health to all
Joe & Cindy Artale: Edgewater Park, $50. In memory of all the deceased members of the Dolores & Bill Schwartz family
John & Marie: Browns Mills, $50. In loving memory of Mom Jean Earlin
John E. Mcdonald: Medford, $60.
John Jr. & Chelsi Earlin: Browns Mills, $25. In loving memory of Pop-Pop "Tall Pine" Taylor
John Jr. & Chelsi Earlin: Browns Mills, $25. In loving memory of Mom-Mom Earlin
Josephine Grimes: Palmyra, $50. In memory of Payton Grimes
Joyce Ball: Westampton, $25. In loving memory of a wonderful husband & father, Chris Ball
Karen Kozlow: Mount Laurel, $25.
Larry & Joyce Platt: Southampton, $50. Thanks for being there for others.
Leslie DiMeo: Mount Laurel, $50. God Bless the children
Lisa Whitfield: Beverly, $50.
Margaret A. Bridge: Cinnaminson, $100.
Marie Cartwright: Mount Laurel, $100.
Marie & Bob Durante: Burlington, $50. Be joyful knowing the Saviour has come
Marilyn Gaul: Delran, $100. In Jesus' Name
Marilyn Holtz: Shamong, $15. In memory of my dear husband, Henry Holtz
Marion Witterschein: Edgewater Park, $150. Merry Christmas to all
Mark Fillion: Cinnaminson, $20.
Mary and Art Libourel: Southampton, $100. In memory of our parents and niece, Jenny Prince
McCollister's Transportation Systems, Inc.: Burlington, $200. For Pop-Pop & Missy, Love Danny
McCollister's Transportation Systems, Inc.: Burlington, $100. For Gram, Love the Grandkids
Melissa A. Larkin: Delran, $45. We love and miss you, Uncle Phil, Aunt Ro, and Uncle Joe
Michael J. Pustie: Riverside, $50.
Micki & Bill Bowne: Southampton, $25. Blessings to all during this season of Christ's birth
Nancy Toplinski: Wrightstown, $50. In memory of Gram, Mom & Dad
Patricia Austin: Hainesport, $75. Wishing all a happy Christmas and a healthy New Year
Patricia Diller: Pemberton, $25. Have a very Merry Christmas
Paul Shea: Wrightstown, $25.
Polish American Citizens Club: Delran, $500.
Rose P. Valaicka/Kenney: Southampton, $25. In memory of Thomas Sr. and Jr. Valaika
Roseann Greenberg: Allentown, $100. Peace on Earth
Stephen Amisano: Tabernacle, $100. God Bless
The Breakfast Club: Roebling, $100.
The Buek Family: Delran, $25.
The Earlins: Browns Mills, $25. In loving memory of Granny & Pop-Pop Earlin
The Earlins: Browns Mills, $25. In loving memory of Nanny & Pop-Pop Taylor
Utta Covello: Medford, $100. Peace on Earth!!
Vera Weincyzk: Florence, $25. In loving memory of Frank C. and Frank M.
Virginia A. Hewitt: Southampton, $100. Be good to one another!
Wayne & April Bird: Crosswicks, $100.
William M. McKee: Mount Holly, $100. Happy Holiday!
Comments / 0