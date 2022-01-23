Give A Christmas contributors

Today's contributors

Anonymous: $26.

Alan & Cheryl Dennison: Shamong, $50.

Barbara & John O'Neill: Marlton, $50. In memory of Gina Lynn O'Neill

Barbara Thomas: Burlington, $100. Merry Christmas

Betty Boyle: Palmyra, $50. In loving memory of loved ones. Merry Christmas to all!

Beverly Maqueda Chapter #276: Burlington, $100. Merry Christmas

Bob and Joan: Burlington, $100. In memory of our Dads and Mom

Carole R. Shannon: Edgewater Park, $50.

Cathy Ann Vanddegrift: Columbus, $100.

Charles Cattell: Burlington, $100. In loving memory of my brothers and sisters: Jack, Olive, Jim, and Maryann

Claudia Capritti: Beverly, $50. For Miles

Clifford L. Hill: Willingboro, $100. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Constance Papp: Westampton, $100. In loving memory of our parents - Art and Caroline Walters and Joe and Pap Papp

Daniel O'Connell: Delran, $100. In appreciation of our healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers

David Baril: Eastampton, $200.

Donna Lydon: Mount Laurel, $50.

Doris B. Waitz: Burlington, $100. In memory of loved ones

Earl and Sondra: Bordentown, $100. Remember the poor

Edward Sanderson: Riverton, $200. Peace & happiness t oall

Ellen T. Miller: Moorestown, $50. God's blessings to all

Floyd Taylor: Delran, $50. From the Taylor Family

Giambalvo Family: Burlington, $25. Merry Christmas

Hatsuko Muramatsu: Columbus, $100.

Ivanette Ivy Peterson: Willingboro, $50. In memory of Robert Peterson Sr.; In memory of the Bundy Family of Delair. Pete Grace, Roy, Pat and Marian

James Thompson: Willingboro, $50. Peace on Earth, wishing everyone Happy Holidays and love

Jim and Val Renzi: Roebling, $100. Peace and good health to all

Joe & Cindy Artale: Edgewater Park, $50. In memory of all the deceased members of the Dolores & Bill Schwartz family

John & Marie: Browns Mills, $50. In loving memory of Mom Jean Earlin

John E. Mcdonald: Medford, $60.

John Jr. & Chelsi Earlin: Browns Mills, $25. In loving memory of Pop-Pop "Tall Pine" Taylor

John Jr. & Chelsi Earlin: Browns Mills, $25. In loving memory of Mom-Mom Earlin

Josephine Grimes: Palmyra, $50. In memory of Payton Grimes

Joyce Ball: Westampton, $25. In loving memory of a wonderful husband & father, Chris Ball

Karen Kozlow: Mount Laurel, $25.

Larry & Joyce Platt: Southampton, $50. Thanks for being there for others.

Leslie DiMeo: Mount Laurel, $50. God Bless the children

Lisa Whitfield: Beverly, $50.

Margaret A. Bridge: Cinnaminson, $100.

Marie Cartwright: Mount Laurel, $100.

Marie & Bob Durante: Burlington, $50. Be joyful knowing the Saviour has come

Marilyn Gaul: Delran, $100. In Jesus' Name

Marilyn Holtz: Shamong, $15. In memory of my dear husband, Henry Holtz

Marion Witterschein: Edgewater Park, $150. Merry Christmas to all

Mark Fillion: Cinnaminson, $20.

Mary and Art Libourel: Southampton, $100. In memory of our parents and niece, Jenny Prince

McCollister's Transportation Systems, Inc.: Burlington, $200. For Pop-Pop & Missy, Love Danny

McCollister's Transportation Systems, Inc.: Burlington, $100. For Gram, Love the Grandkids

Melissa A. Larkin: Delran, $45. We love and miss you, Uncle Phil, Aunt Ro, and Uncle Joe

Michael J. Pustie: Riverside, $50.

Micki & Bill Bowne: Southampton, $25. Blessings to all during this season of Christ's birth

Nancy Toplinski: Wrightstown, $50. In memory of Gram, Mom & Dad

Patricia Austin: Hainesport, $75. Wishing all a happy Christmas and a healthy New Year

Patricia Diller: Pemberton, $25. Have a very Merry Christmas

Paul Shea: Wrightstown, $25.

Polish American Citizens Club: Delran, $500.

Rose P. Valaicka/Kenney: Southampton, $25. In memory of Thomas Sr. and Jr. Valaika

Roseann Greenberg: Allentown, $100. Peace on Earth

Stephen Amisano: Tabernacle, $100. God Bless

The Breakfast Club: Roebling, $100.

The Buek Family: Delran, $25.

The Earlins: Browns Mills, $25. In loving memory of Granny & Pop-Pop Earlin

The Earlins: Browns Mills, $25. In loving memory of Nanny & Pop-Pop Taylor

Utta Covello: Medford, $100. Peace on Earth!!

Vera Weincyzk: Florence, $25. In loving memory of Frank C. and Frank M.

Virginia A. Hewitt: Southampton, $100. Be good to one another!

Wayne & April Bird: Crosswicks, $100.

William M. McKee: Mount Holly, $100. Happy Holiday!