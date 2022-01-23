ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Readers, Give A Christmas helped more than 400 families, distributed $52,000 in 2021

By Aedy Miller, Burlington County Times
 5 days ago
Even though Christmas was a month ago, there’s still one more bit of good tidings to share: the Give A Christmas program had yet another successful year.

The Times and its nonprofit partner NJ 211 provided 417 Burlington County families and individuals with gift cards to help them buy presents, according to the Times’ executive editor Audrey Harvin.

We distributed a total of $52,300 to struggling families with the help of our readers.

In fact, our readers stepped up in the final two weeks before Christmas and allowed us to assist even more families. As of Dec. 9, more than 160 residents and organizations had donated upwards of $35,000. Between then and Jan. 20, 399 contributors had sent in $57,810. Our readers’ last-minute kindness meant we could help families who might not have gotten aid otherwise.

Some funds were donated after Christmas, however. Those will go toward the 2022 Give A Christmas effort, said Harvin.

"I want to say thank you to all those that donated to the Give A Christmas program,” she said. “It's been a challenging year for everyone and our readers still stepped up to help those in need."

“Special thanks to the team behind the scenes who ensured that families received their gifts, especially at a time when help and hope is needed most,” said Melissa Acree, executive director of NJ 211.

“I hope the holidays were brighter for those that were helped and for those that contributed,” said Harvin. “That's what this program is all about."

Donations are accepted year-round, so why not donate early? Or donate now and again in the winter? Christmas is 330 days away, why not spread the holiday cheer all year long?

Aedy Miller covers education and the economy for the Burlington County Times, Courier-Post, and The Daily Journal. They are a multimedia journalist from Central Jersey and a recent graduate of the George Washington University.

Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

