5 overlooked opportunities that could turn the tide of the Great Resignation

Allie Danziger is the CEO and co-founder of Ampersand. For business owners, executives and HR professionals, Covid-19 didn’t simply threaten employee health. Rather, 2021 will forever be marked by the massive wave of employee turnover dubbed the "Great Resignation.” With millions of Americans ditching their jobs in search of more meaningful roles (or leaving the workplace altogether), teams of all sizes are burdened with more work and fewer team members to bear the brunt of it. Smaller teams often lead to cyclical turnover problems thanks to burnout and overworked employees. As we deal with yet another Covid-19 variant in 2022, the Great Resignation won’t be in our rearview mirror for quite some time. Fortunately, companies can invest in a burgeoning road map for short- and long-term retention success: Generation-Z.

