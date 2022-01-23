ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 overlooked opportunities that could turn the tide of the Great Resignation

By Matt Brubaker
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many hoped the new year might bring positive labor market developments, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that more than 4.5 million workers voluntarily left their jobs during November–another unprecedented monthly tally and the highest number in the 20 years that the U.S. has been analyzing such...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

9 tough questions hiring managers need to answer brilliantly

With the Great Resignation under way, employees are wielding more power than ever. They are making the decisions about where they want to work and what kind of company they want to work for. As a result, hiring firms are now in the hot seat—and according to Monster’s 2022 Future...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

These Charts Put 'The Great Resignation' in Perspective

Even as we enter 2022, people are still quitting their jobs. From safety concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on, to more people choosing flexible and remote work options, to workers quitting in search of better jobs with higher pay and more opportunities for upward advancement, the factors behind 'The Great Resignation' are myriad and complex.
ECONOMY
olneyenterprise.com

The Great Resignation

A friend challenged me to write about “The Great Resignation” in 200 words or less. Regarding “The Great Resignation,” consider another perspective as to why this marketplace exodus has created a puzzling dichotomy between available jobs and unemployment rates in some states. Although the Texas unemployment rate has declined with more than 13 million jobs..
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market
NBC News

Covid made millions quit their jobs. Many probably should've stayed put a little longer.

When I read that the Labor Department reported that a record 4.5 million people resigned from their jobs in November, I immediately thought back to my early retirement in 2017 at age 49. Many different factors lead someone to choose to quit a job, but during what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation,” the eagerness to find happiness, purpose, better health and work-life balance seems to be at the top of the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The Great Resignation empowered workers, but that power could fade within months, say authors of major quitting contagion study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The pandemic sparked an unexpected shift in power from worker to employer leading to the highest quit rates in 40 years. But authors of a seminal study on quitting contagion say the Great Resignation may not have the lasting effects workers would like.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

The Great Resignation? More like The Great Renegotiation

There's been much hubbub in recent months about what's been dubbed "The Great Resignation." The popular phrase refers to the roughly 33 million Americans who have quit their jobs since the spring of 2021. Some — pointing to the difficulty of businesses in recruiting workers and spectacles like the immense popularity of the "Anti-Work" thread on Reddit — have gone as far as to suggest this record-breaking trend is a movement of young, able-bodied Americans rejecting work altogether.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

There’s a secret clue your employee is about to quit

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Companies nationwide have been left scrambling as millions of workers have walked off the job in recent months. But there’s at least one sign that could help managers predict when an employee is looking to jump ship.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Could Gen-Z Be Your Company's Solution To The Great Resignation?

Allie Danziger is the CEO and co-founder of Ampersand. For business owners, executives and HR professionals, Covid-19 didn’t simply threaten employee health. Rather, 2021 will forever be marked by the massive wave of employee turnover dubbed the "Great Resignation.” With millions of Americans ditching their jobs in search of more meaningful roles (or leaving the workplace altogether), teams of all sizes are burdened with more work and fewer team members to bear the brunt of it. Smaller teams often lead to cyclical turnover problems thanks to burnout and overworked employees. As we deal with yet another Covid-19 variant in 2022, the Great Resignation won’t be in our rearview mirror for quite some time. Fortunately, companies can invest in a burgeoning road map for short- and long-term retention success: Generation-Z.
ECONOMY
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘The Great Resignation’: It’s Not As Great As Screaming Headlines Suggest

The so-called Great Resignation was one of the top stories of 2021 as “record” numbers of workers reportedly quit their jobs. The latest figures came out on Jan. 4, and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November – an “all-time high,” according to the agency responsible for collecting the data. That’s 3% of the nonfarm workforce, which headlines also proclaimed a record level.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Inflation is driving 'Great Resignation,' former Walmart CEO says

The former president and CEO of Walmart U.S., Bill Simon, argued inflation is driving "The Great Resignation," and workers leaving their jobs is "unsettling" for businesses. "While we're struggling with inflation and supply chain issues…our leaders are meeting on things like voting rights bills, things that are not relevant to the day-to-day lives of Americans," Simon said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday.
Law.com

Law.com Trendspotter: The Great Resignation Could Be a Great Opportunity for In-House Departments to Gain Ground in the Talent War

The legal industry talent war, particularly with regard to young talent, is more cutthroat than ever, as attorneys and legal professionals across industry sectors reassess their careers amid the pandemic and law firms continue upping the ante on salaries and bonuses. While in-house legal departments don’t have seemingly limitless stockpiles...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Propel growth in uncertain times

Get practical information on how to drive growth even during times of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages. Learn how midsize companies have been accelerating their use of cloud technology to control spending and gain greater efficiency, while also learning about the importance of investing in your employees.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Why (and how) to be an advocate for your industry

Business leaders are usually uncomfortably aware of just how much a company can be affected by outside forces. It’s common for owners and managers to feel they have no influence over changes to external regulations, public policy, and economic trends. While in some cases that may be true, there’s also a lot that individuals can do to advocate and generate influence for an industry. And when an industry benefits, the organizations and niche businesses operating in that industry also benefit—meaning everyone wins. Here’s why it’s important to advocate for your industry, and how to get started.
ECONOMY
inforisktoday.com

How 'The Great Resignation' Is Affecting Cybersecurity

People are leaving their jobs in droves during "The Great Resignation," and the cybersecurity industry is not immune to the trend. Mike Hamilton, the former CISO for the city of Seattle, warns organizations about the opportunities this presents for cybercriminals and outlines how employers can work to retain talent. "The threat activity is sky-high right now," he says, but at the same time, "our bench strength is going down."
SEATTLE, WA
Fast Company

7 clear signs you should walk away from a project

Brainstorming sessions often beget a wealth of ideas for a team to pursue. In the moments, most or all ideas seem like winners, but once work starts, it can become clear that certain ventures may not be the best use of time and resources. Sometimes, it can be difficult for...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy