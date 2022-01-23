ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

ConocoPhillips’ Plan for Extracting Half-a-Billion Barrels of Crude in Alaska’s Fragile Arctic Presents a Defining Moment for Joe Biden

By Nicholas Kusnetz
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration is facing a major test for its climate agenda in the Alaskan Arctic, where an oil company is proposing a 30-year development that would pump more than half-a-billion barrels of petroleum from a fragile and rapidly-warming ecosystem. Climate advocates say the Willow project, planned by ConocoPhillips,...

insideclimatenews.org

Comments / 127

Barnacle Bill
5d ago

This is more about NOT making the American people suffer! High fuel cost drive high food prices, high heating cost and inflation (Bidenlation). This administration MUST support this effort!

Reply(20)
54
an archist
5d ago

There is no such thing as a subsistence lifestyle in Alaska anymore. Alaska’s indigenous people have grocery stores, health clinics, schools, and government facilities in virtually every village. Rifles have replaced spears, metal has replaced bone, vehicles, aluminum skiffs, and snow machines have replaced aboriginal means of transport. The Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (the corporation established by the feds in the native land claims act) controls more money than many countries, and it’s members no longer “subsist” off the land in any fashion close to what their ancestors did. Oil and drilling is what has, for good or bad, made this possible. Alaska’s natives get a piece of every barrel of oil coming out of the ground

Reply(10)
27
Mark Matthews
5d ago

So here’s an idea. Let’s take this lawyer and Biden, and all the environmentalists and put them together, then make them live without any oil products of any kind for a year. I bet they beg to get oil back then. They don’t get how far petroleum reaches into our lives. From gas to heat with, electric, plastics, building materials and a lot of other items people need and use everyday.

Reply(2)
18
Related
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: As Efficiency Rises, Solar Power Needs Fewer Acres to Pack the Same Punch

Utility-scale solar power today is much more efficient than it was a decade ago in how much land it uses, according to new research. The paper, by lead author Mark Bolinger of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is timely because utility-scale solar is a big part of plans to make a transition to carbon-free electricity, and because there have been few recent studies about solar’s efficiency in land use.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Industry
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Business
Local
Alaska Government
City
Willow, AK
City
Nuiqsut, AK
InsideClimate News

EPA to Probe Whether North Carolina’s Permitting of Biogas From Swine Feeding Operations Violates Civil Rights of Nearby Neighborhoods

The EPA has decided to investigate North Carolina’s 2021 decision to allow four pig feeding operations to generate biogas from hog waste lagoons, and environmental justice advocates hope the probe will yield greater civil rights protections for Blacks and Latinos who live nearby. In September 2021, the Southern Environmental...
BROOKLYN, NY
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Wind and Solar Costs Have Risen. How Long Should We Expect This Trend to Last?

For more than a decade, companies that wanted to buy wind and solar power got to enjoy the fact that the prices for renewable energy got cheaper almost every year. Then, prices began to rise in some places, with the trend becoming clear by the end of 2020. It was easy to dismiss this as a mere blip due to economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
InsideClimate News

The U.S. Military Emits More Carbon Dioxide Into the Atmosphere Than Entire Countries Like Denmark or Portugal

This story originally appeared on the War Horse. In the fall of 2018, Neta C. Crawford, a political science professor at Boston University, prepared to teach a class on climate change designed to help students think about the issue in a big-picture way. Crawford’s research expertise is in war, so she wanted to include a statistic on the military’s contribution to greenhouse gases.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conocophillips#Alaska Fairbanks#Arctic#Earthjustice#Icn Weekly#Get Inside Clean Energy
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Here Come the Battery Recyclers

The battery economy is booming, and with it a recycling industry is bracing itself for a wave of battery waste. Battery Resourcers of Worcester, Massachusetts, said last week that it is planning to build a plant in Georgia that will be capable of recycling 30,000 metric tons of lithium-ion batteries per year. It will be the largest battery recycling plant in North America when it opens later this year.
WORCESTER, MA
InsideClimate News

Most Agribusinesses and Banks Involved With ‘Forest Risk’ Commodities Are Falling Down on Deforestation, Global Canopy Reports

Many of the world’s biggest banks, financial institutions and companies are not doing enough to stop deforestation, and in many cases are continuing to bankroll forest destruction, undermining efforts to stop a major driver of global carbon emissions, a new report has found. The report, released Thursday by the...
AGRICULTURE
InsideClimate News

US Emissions Surged in 2021: Here’s Why in Six Charts

U.S. carbon dioxide emissions boomeranged toward pre-pandemic levels in 2021, a turnaround from more than a decade of downward trends, and freight transportation and coal are major culprits, according to a report released Monday by the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm. America’s greenhouse gas emissions grew 6.2 percent last...
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

InsideClimate News

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
900
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.

 https://insideclimatenews.org/

