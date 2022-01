The golden rule of Twitter is simple: Never Tweet. But if you must, check which account you’re logged into first. The D.C. Democratic Party learned that lesson the hard way this week, after the local party sent out a strange tweet Monday promoting a slate of candidates jockeying for control of the Chicago Teachers’ Union. The account’s managers quickly realized the mistake and pulled it down, but not before plenty of people (including Washington Teachers’ Union Secretary Laura Fuchs) noticed and started drawing attention to the post, considering that the “Members First Caucus” the tweet promoted has been criticizing the CTU’s recent work stoppage.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO