The Super 8 tournaments might be gone for the time being, but the MIAA Hockey Committee is making sure they are not going to be forgotten any time soon. At Thursday’s morning meeting, Wellesley athletic John Brown was quick to pounce on the latest MIAA Div. 1 hockey power rankings. He mentioned the fact that the seven of the top 11 teams are Catholic schools, one of the big reasons why a Super 8 tournament was originally created and that opened the floodgates for comments from other committee members.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO