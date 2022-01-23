ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Grim figures tell why police should take COVID shot

By Editorial
Sentinel & Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe call in some quarters for defunding the police isn’t the only reason why communities have trouble filling their law-enforcement ranks. It’s also because that already life-risking profession has become a lot deadlier. That’s the sobering conclusion of a study released by the National Law Enforcement Memorial...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Audit: Police Should Take On Atlanta Zoning Enforcement

An audit submitted to the Atlanta City Council recommends that the city turn over zoning enforcement to the police department, reports David Pendered, a recommendation not supported by the city's planning department, which currently regulates zoning. The audit, overseen by the city's independent auditor, points to peer cities that use...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
Upworthy

Teacher tapes hockey pucks under the desks of students to prepare them for an active shooter

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A high school teacher from Michigan went viral after giving her students hockey pucks for self-defense in the event of an active shooter situation. The controversial video has since been taken down. While many praised her for preparing the students for a worst-case scenario, others lamented the dystopian horror that children in America have to live through. Carly Zacharias who goes by @crzachar on TikTok shared a video explaining the instructions she has given her students to follow if they are faced with an active shooter situation. Carly Zacharias is a high school Spanish teacher in Oakland County, Michigan, reported Newsweek.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
State
California State
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Missouri State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
City
Rutland, MA
CBS Miami

Lawyer For Teen Shot By Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Calls It Unjustified

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – An attorney representing a 15-year-old that was shot and injured by a Miami-Dade police sergeant said the shooting was unjustified. CBS4 does not normally name minors. However, his attorney, Jarlens Princilis, is publicly identifying him as Vito Corleone-Venisse. “When you have a teenager whose back is facing the police officer, who is running away from the police officer,” said Princilis, “We ask how could this teenager have possibly posed a threat to this officer to the extent that he has to use deadly force in making this arrest?” The arrest report said around 12:45 a.m. January 16th, officers were patrolling in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

Samantha Schwartz, Accused Of Hiding South Shore Plaza Shooting Suspect, Held On $20,000 Bail

BRAINTREE (CBS) — An Attleboro woman has been charged with helping a gunman escape from the South Shore Plaza in Braintree last weekend. A prosecutor said Samantha Schwartz, 27, took the suspect to an apartment where he could hide and brought him food. On January 22, Dijoun Beasley was shot while shopping on the main floor of the mall. He died one day later. The gunman has not been arrested. Police believe the shooting was not a random act. “It is the actions of this defendant that show that she is a flight risk because multiple police agencies were actively looking for this defendant and the shooter since Saturday evening and they worked very, very hard to identify her,” the prosecutor said. “Her actions were purposeful. She stopped living at her home in Attleboro and instead started sleeping in different locations.” Schwartz pleaded not guilty to charges. A judge set her bail at $20,000 cash. She will return to court on February 18 for a probable cause hearing.
BRAINTREE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Boston Police#Police Authority#Police Departments#Museum#The Boston Herald
The Baltimore Sun

In case against Ravenell, federal prosecutors scrutinized several lawyers before focusing on 2 in Baltimore

A confidential source working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration made a recorded call in August 2013 to a Bowie-based attorney about trying to straighten out business documents. Federal authorities were zeroing on a drug trafficking organization that was moving money through the informant’s business. “Not on the phone. You know I’m your attorney. We’re not gonna have this ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS DFW

Man Who Sold Gun Used In Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue Hostage Crisis Federally Charged

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who sold Malik Faisal Akram the gun he used to kidnap hostages in a Colleyville synagogue earlier this month was charged Tuesday, Jan. 25 via criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Henry “Michael” Williams, 32, made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Renée H. Toliver on Jan. 26. A detention hearing was set for Monday, Jan. 31. Henry Dwight Williams’ mugshot from Jan. 24 (credit: Dallas County Jail) “Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns from falling into dangerous hands. As a convicted felon, Mr. Williams was prohibited from carrying,...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Idaho Capital Sun

States weigh how to shield election officials from threats, harassment

Following the turmoil of the 2020 election, a photo of Washington state Election Director Lori Augino marked with crosshairs, her address, and the words “your days are numbered” was posted on a website alongside photos of numerous other state election officials described as “enemies of the people.”   Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in […] The post States weigh how to shield election officials from threats, harassment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy