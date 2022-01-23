ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by driver on Rt. 31 in Lyons

 5 days ago
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office report an investigation into a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian that happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in Lyons.

According to a news release, Allen Harper, 50, of Clyde was traveling west on Route 31 when he struck a pedestrian- identified as Tyler Parson, 18, of Palmyra.

Parsons was said to be walking westbound on the north shoulder of the roadway wearing dark clothing.

Deputies said Parsons was semi-conscious when first responders arrived on scene, and was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries included several to the legs and head.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mercy Flight, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Lyons Fire Department, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

The investigation remains active.

