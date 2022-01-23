Driver ticketed and hospitalized after crash in Marion

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a personal injury crash that happened in the town of Marion on January 22.

According to a news release, Brandie N. Smith, 37, of Manchester was traveling with her 7-year-old son a little before 1 p.m. on Walworth Marion Road.

She attempted to turn onto Hall Center Road, causing a collision with a vehicle traveling west in the oncoming lane.

The crash caused airbags to deploy in both vehicles. Smith was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to deputies.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies said Smith was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way and will answer the charge in local court.

