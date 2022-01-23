One hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Wayne County

Deputies in Wayne County say they’re investigating a personal injury snowmobile crash that happened on Lumisville Road in the town of Huron.

According to a news release, investigators say Darrin Frank, 21, of Huron was operating the snowmobile- traveling north in a farm field that was behind his residence- and attempted to slow down to avoid a stump.

He failed to negotiate it appropriately, and one of the skis caught the stump and rolled the snowmobile over the top of Frank.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for evaluation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Eastern Wayne Ambulance and the Wolcott Fire Department.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).