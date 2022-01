Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada Department of Corrections has a 23% staff vacancy rate for corrections officer and warden positions, nearly double what it was at the start of the pandemic. Staff shortages, vaccination exemptions and suspended visitations were among the numerous updates provided during Monday’s meeting of the Board of Prison Commissioners. During the meeting, none of […] The post Sisolak, Ford ask no questions of NDOC as staff vacancies rise, visitations paused appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO