Wondering what you should know before you move to Las Vegas? Beyond the slot machines, hotels, and dazzling neon lights, “Sin City” has a lot to offer. Chances are high you’ve experienced the party side of this city, but living in Las Vegas and visiting it couldn’t be farther removed from one another. The sprawling city has plenty of ‘burbs and ‘hoods with affordable renting options that are within close proximity to good food, entertainment, and shopping destinations. Before you join the nearly 2 million people who call this world-famous city home, here are the things to know before moving to Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO