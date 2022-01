Rachel Zegler, the young actress who plays Maria in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, has become what many would consider the biggest breakout star of the year. Not only has she captured audiences with her acting range and impressive singing skills, but she's already working on her next project playing the title role in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White. If Zegler is nominated for best actress, she could become the youngest Latina nominee in Academy Award history. With that said, Zegler hasn't been embraced by everyone in the community. In fact, there are quite a few critics who don't believe Zegler is "Latina enough" to have been given this role at all. In a recent interview on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, the actress chatted with Variety's Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis on taking on the iconic role of Maria and the privileges that come with being a white Latina in Hollywood.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO