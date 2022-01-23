Five Reasons Why We Are Watching Season 2 of Love Is Blind

Sometime this year we’re going to see another version of Iron Chef: America, and it’s already exciting enough to talk about it at length since those that have loved the Iron Chef since it was still a solely Japanese show are bound to be interested in this new version coming up, which will be titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. The title is a little presumptuous, but at the very least it sounds enticing enough to get some folks to take a look, while those that have been fans of the show for so long might simply look because they’re ready to see the show offer up something new. This will be the third time that the show has aired in America, and Kitchen Stadium will return in all its glory to host the challenging chefs and the Iron Chefs, who have yet to be named. For people that have seen the show before the challenges are bound to be intriguing since there have been a large number of main ingredients that have been used over the years and some of them have been a little wild.

