Five Reasons Why We Are Watching Season 2 of Love Is Blind

In addition to Sookie’s on-again/off-again love interests, and some fascinating and charismatic supporting characters and separate plotlines throughout the series, one of True Blood’s most memorable aspects was its superb villains. Much like Buffy the Vampire Slayer before it, True Blood followed a similar trajectory in that each of its 7 seasons featured a primary villain at the forefront of each season’s chaos. There were numerous supporting villains as well (Lorena anyone?), but a primary antagonist that reigned over all of Sookie’s and Bon Temps’ problems was the main focus of each season, and not all the main villains were great, but still evil in their own particular way. Since rankings seem to be a favorite pastime of all of us pop culture enthusiasts, let’s turn our attention to ranking True Blood’s main villains in terms of memorability, evil, and overall impact. Spoilers ahead.
