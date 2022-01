Fortnite Leak Reveals Another League of Legends Arcane Collab. In just a few days after the release of the latest update of Fortnite, a lot of leaks has been released by dataminers. One of these leaks includes a Hawkeye crossover to Fornite. Today, another new leak has been released suggesting that the game will soon be crossing over with Netflix’s Arcane series. Back in 2021, Fortnite has collaborated with the League of Legends TV series when a new skin has been added to the game that is based on the character Jinx. And while the Jinx skin was very popular to players on its own, now, one of the other famous and major faces of Arcane should also be coming in Fornite soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO